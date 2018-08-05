WWE ‘Raw’ Preview: Ronda Rousey To Make Her In-Ring ‘Raw’ Debut, Reigns To Address Lesnar Fallout, And More

WWE Raw comes to us live Monday night from the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. WWE.com reports that Ronda Rousey is set to make her in-ring Raw debut in singles competition, and Roman Reigns will likely address the fallout from last Monday night involving Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman. In addition, one other match is booked, and the WWE has strongly hinted that Seth Rollins will seek retribution against Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre. SummerSlam is just two weeks away, so it is likely that Raw may lead to further matches being added to the WWE’s second biggest pay-per-view of the year.

Bobby Roode vs. Mojo Rawley

In what has come to a surprise for many fans, the WWE has been featuring Mojo Rawley consistently on Raw. Rawley and Bobby Roode recently got into a backstage brawl, so the two are booked to settle their differences on Monday night. Many fans feel that “The Glorious” one hasn’t received the push that he deserves since joining the Raw roster, though a feud with Mojo may not be the program that fans have been desiring for Bobby. Regardless, the two will square off on Raw, and it wouldn’t be surprising if this led to a rematch at SummerSlam.

“The Kingslayer” Seeks Retribution

Seth Rollins is set to challenge Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam for the Intercontinental title. Last Monday, Ziggler interfered in Rollins’ match with McIntyre, and the two WWE superstars later attacked Seth on the show during an interview. The WWE has strongly hinted that “The Kingslayer” will have retribution on his mind in Jacksonville.

Roman Reigns To Address Brock Lesnar’s Actions

WWE.com provides a glimpse of what fans can expect from Reigns on Raw.

“This past Monday night, Universal Champion Brock Lesnar was in a foul mood. After shrugging off Paul Heyman’s attempts to bring him out to the arena — an appearance Heyman was counting on to remain employed in WWE — The Beast Incarnate lashed out by assaulting Raw General Manager Kurt Angle with an F-5, then grabbed Heyman by the face and incapacitated his advocate with a vise-like squeeze.

“Per Raw Commissioner Stephanie McMahon, Roman Reigns was forced to vacate the building this past Monday night before this incident occurred, so The Big Dog wasn’t on-hand to halt The Conqueror’s rampage. Expect Reigns to have much to say about the vile actions of his SummerSlam foe this coming Monday night.”

Considering that Roman can’t stand either individual, it’s unclear on why Reigns would care how Brock Lesnar treated Paul Heyman. Fans can expect the usual trash talk from Roman, stating that Lesnar doesn’t defend his championship. It’s a possiblitly that Brock or Paul may be in attendance on Raw, though they aren’t advertised on the show, so that’s unlikely. We’ll have to wait until Monday night to see what all of this leads to.

Raw Gets Rowdy

“Rowdy” Ronda Rousey is set to challenge Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship. Last week, Bliss aligned herself with Alicia Fox when Fox faced Rousey’s friend, Natalya, in singles competition. Alexa interfered in that match, costing Natalya a victory. Ronda Rousey will square off with Alicia Fox on Monday in singles competition, and if it’s like any of “Rowdy’s” past contests, that match will likely steal the show.

WWE Raw airs Monday night at 8 p.m. EST on the USA Network.