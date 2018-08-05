Watch Sri Lanka Vs. South Africa Cricket 3rd ODI Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

Sri Lanka look to snap a 10-game ODI cricket losing streak against South Africa in the 3rd ODI at Pallekele Sunday.

Just six months ago, the South Africa cricket team suffered a hammering at the hands go India, losing a six-match home series 5-1, as CricInfo records. In the first two matches of five away against Sri Lanka, the Proteas appear to have turned their ODI fortunes around just 10 months before the 2019 Cricket World Cup gets underway. They hope to keep that turnaround headed in the right direction in the third ODI which will live stream from Kandy, Sri Lanka, on Sunday.

For Sri Lanka, who have not won a bilateral ODI series since November of 2015, when they swept three home games against West Indies, per CricInfo, the third ODI is less a chance to prepare for the World Cup than an opportunity to simply recover some dignity against a team that has has beaten them 10 straight times.

In fact, as CricInfo reports, the Sri Lanka vs. South Africa losing streak has been a display of total domination by the Proteas. Sri Lanka has not come closer than a 40-run defeat in any of those 10 ODI matches.

Sri Lanka Captain Angelo Mathews, however, is more concerned about getting his team back to a winning mentality than finally breaking a hex against South Africa.

Andile Phehlukwayo of South Africa (r) took three wickets against Sri Lanka in the second ODI. Eranga Jayawardena / AP Images

To find out how to watch a live stream of the third ODI match in the five-match series between Sri Lanka and South Africa, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 10 a.m. India Standard Time in both India and Sri Lanka on Sunday, August 5, at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

In South Africa, that start time will be 6:30 a.m. South Africa Standard Time, while in the United States, the live stream begins at 12:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, and 9:30 p.m. Pacific Time on Saturday, August 4.

“We have to take a look at where we have gone wrong in the past,” Mathews said on Saturday. “In the last 36 ODIs, we have won only nine games and we keep giving excuses. We can give excuses like we have had too many captains, or we’ve rotated too many players.”

Here are the expected teams for the third Sri Lanka vs. South Africa ODI.

South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), 2 Hashim Amla, 3 Aiden Markram, 4 Faf du Plessis (captain), 5 JP Duminy, 6 DA Miller, 7 Wiaan Mulder, 8 Andile Phehlukwayo, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Tabraiz Shamsi, 11 Lungi Ngidi.

Sri Lanka: 1 Kusal Perera, 2 Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), 3 Upul Tharanga, 4 Kusal Mendis, 5 Angelo Mathews (captain), 6 Shehan Jayasuriya, 7 Thisara Perera, 8 Akila Dananjaya, 9 Suranga Lakmal, 10 Lakshan Sandakan, 11 Kasun Rajitha.

To watch a live stream of the action in the Sri Lanka vs. South Africa third 2018 one-day-international cricket match in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV Xtra, which will carry live streaming video of the crucial match. A credit card will be required, but if the Sling package is canceled prior to the end of the seven-day period, no charges will be incurred.

In South Africa, the pivotal ODI match will live stream via SuperSport 2, while in Sri Lanka, Channel Eye will stream the Pallekele ODI live. Cricket fans in India may look for a live stream on the HotStar service.

Cricket fans can also open an account at Bet365, which will live stream the ODI match.