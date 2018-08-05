Aubrey O’Day Wants To ‘Free Willy’ In White Bikini Next To Blue Dolphin Pool Toy

In between her music gigs with Dumblonde, singer and model Aubrey O’Day serves as a brand ambassador on Instagram. Most weeks she shows off a variety of beautiful swimwear from designers.

Recently, the “White Hot Lies” singer took to her page, and share a stunning new look from Pretty Little Thing with her more than 900 followers on the popular social media network. She captioned the sparkly image, “free willy. fit, @prettylittlething picture, @paulabenz13.”

In the sultry picture, the former Danity Kane singer lounges artfully atop grass. She’s wearing a stunning, sparkly white bikini trimmed in silver with stylish cutouts. Once again, her blonde locks are waist length and flowing in waves down her back as she looks up wearing wholly mirrored sunglasses that match her silvery look. She pulled the whole thing together with white shimmery ankle length socks and silver mirrored sandals. On her shoulder rests a fun blue dolphin pool toy, which she appeared to refer to as “Willy” in her caption.

On her Instagram story, O’Day recently shared a clip of Malcolm Nance speaking with Bill Mahr. “I wish Malcolm Nance was my father, or my man… His mind is impeccable.”

While her Instagram and her Instagram stories are typically light-hearted and lots of fun, the singer shared another clip later on asking her fans to leave the club and get themselves involved in what’s going on in the United States and its politics these days.

On July 4, O’Day and her bandmate, Shannon Bex released a new single, “White Hot Lies” off their upcoming untitled sophomore album at a pool party in New York City. After their Danity Kane breakup, Bex and O’Day formed Dumblonde, and they released their debut album of the same name on September 25, 2015. Their second album does not have a firm release date at this time.

According to O’Day’s teases this summer, the music on the group’s upcoming release was inspired by her 2012 affair with now first son, Donald Trump Jr. While their relationship didn’t lead to Trump Jr.’s breakup with his wife Vanessa, the couple did file for divorce earlier this year shortly after the news of the dalliance made headlines.

Inquisitr recently reported that the DJT singer will appear on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars for Season 11 with her ex-boyfriend, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio. Although they’re not dating right now, they had a relationship from February 2016, to July 2017. Fans of the show may remember her from Season 3 when she and her then-boyfriend Travis Garland starred.