Kendall Jenner Rocks Red Latex Bodysuit In Headless Photo Shoot On Instagram

Kendall treated her fans to a very saucy photo shoot this weekend.

Kendall Jenner treated her Instagram followers to a very saucy collection of headless pictures featuring her rocking a red latex bodysuit and Louis Vuitton tights. Kendall stood next to her diamond clad Doberman pinscher puppy with a leash grasped in her hand. Jenner used a pair of leather pumps to boost her tiny frame a few inches higher off the ground as she towered over her pup.

“Listen to momma,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the photo.

The third photo of the saucy collection – in black in white – featured Kendall leaning against a vehicle. Jenner tilted her body to the side just enough to showcase her tiny waist and curvy hips.

In just seven hours, Kendall’s photo collection has accumulated 1.7 million likes and just shy of 12,000 comments.

Jen Atkin – hair stylist and brand founder – also shared a few pictures of Kendall’s saucy photo shoot. Jen’s pictures differed from Jenner’s by not cutting off Kendall’s head.

One photo from Jen’s profile featured Kendall playfully licking a small object with her big brown eyes and styled hair on display.

In the comments section of the photo, fans quickly commented on how lovely Kendall looked. Many commented on how “gorgeous” her bangs were. A few, however, curiously wanted to know what it was Jenner was licking in the photo.

On Friday, Jenner was photographed enjoying a night on the town in West Hollywood. Daily Mail reports the TV personality sported distressed denim and a lace crop top during her night on the town. The crop top was just short enough to show off her toned stomach. It was unclear from the pictures of the outing whether her boyfriend, Ben Simmons, was with her at the time.

As a recent report from People Magazine reminds us, things are continuing to get serious between Kendall and Ben. Despite rumors that the relationship had become so serious that the duo were living together at Ben’s home, a source close to the couple told People Magazine that wasn’t the case.

listen to momma A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Aug 4, 2018 at 11:25am PDT

“Ben is renting the house,” the source explained to People. “Kendall is not on the lease. It’s a gorgeous house, so it makes sense that she wants to stay over as much as possible. Kendall and Ben have spent the past few days together in L.A. They do seem a bit more serious.”

A second source told People the two are a very happy, smitten couple.

“They seem to have a great time together. Kendall looks happy with Ben. You can tell she is enjoying her summer.”