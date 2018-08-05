Sofia Richie Flaunts Flat Tummy In L.A. With Scott Disick

Scott's ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and his daughter, Penelope, hung out with Richie and Disick later in the evening.

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick stepped out in Calabasas on Friday, and the 19-year-old model had her toned abs out in full force.

According to an August 4 report by The Daily Mail, Sofia Richie stepped out with her beau, Scott Disick after leaving a lunch date at the hot spot, Sugarfish, in L.A. Richie looked casual as she wore a white crop top that highlighted her flat tummy, khaki drawstring pants, and white sneakers. She also donned a bracelet and geometrical sunglasses to top off the look. Sofia wore her hair back in a messy bun, sported a nude lip while she carried a small tan bag for the outing.

Meanwhile, Scott Disick also looked casual while out and about with his girlfriend. He donned a pair of light colored shorts, white sneakers, and a blue short-sleeved t-shirt. He wore a watch on his wrist, and a pair of sunglasses to finish off the look, while his long hair was slicked back away from his face.

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick have been dating since last summer, when they were spotted together on a yacht. Disick eventually confirmed the relationship last September when he revealed they were couple via his Instagram story.

Full blown A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Jul 10, 2018 at 11:56am PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, although Scott and Sofia were alone for their lunch date on Friday, that night they spent some family time with Disick’s children, whose mother is Kourtney Kardashian. During the dinner date, Scott’s daughter, Penelope Disick, was photographed carrying a $2K Fendi purse, sparking interest in some fans who had mixed opinions on whether or not a 6-year-old should be sporting such a pricey accessory.

However, Kardashian recently opened up about Penelope’s interesting sense of style, and even revealed that the little girl loves to go into her closet and rifle through her things, especially her handbags.

“She likes to wear my bags a lot, and I love mini bags, so I take a lot of her bags too.” Kourtney also told People Magazine, “I save things all the time and she always tells me, ‘Can I have this? Can I have this?’ And I’m like, ‘What’s mine is yours.'”

Kardashian also opened up about her daughter’s style, saying that she loves “everything,” and that she tries to let Penelope express herself. “She does everything. She loves it. I usually just try to let her go with it. Once in a while I might chime in with, ‘Well, maybe it might look better like this,’ but for the most part, I let her do her thing,” the reality star said of her daughter’s fashion sense.