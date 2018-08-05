Kourtney Kardashian Shares A Message About Anger Amid Kim Kardashian Drama

Kourtney Kardashian posted a cryptic photo about anger on Saturday amid some drama with her sister, Kim Kardashian.

According to an August 4 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Kourtney posted a few photos to her Instagram story over the weekend, and one of them was a bible verse about controlling anger. The photo comes just days after a new clip from the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians was released, showing Kourtney and Kim getting into a huge argument.

“Be quick to listen, slow to respond, and slow to become angry,” Kourtney underlined in the the photo. She also added the word “Amen” to her snapshot. This could be a nod to her recent rocky relationship with Kim, which will reportedly play out in the new episodes, which premiere on Sunday.

Recently, Kourtney opened up about the rift between herself and Kim, revealing that it is an “ongoing” thing, and that there is still some tension between them.

“Honestly, I think it’s ongoing. I’ve been really working on myself a lot and I think through my growth, I’m better at expressing myself. I think in the past I’ve always been great at, like, not being emotional. I think that I’m better now at expressing my feelings. … It’s a lot of communication instead of letting things go back into the way that they were. It’s definitely a process and you’ll see it throughout the season,” Kardashian revealed.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim and Kourtney are seen in the new sneak peek getting into a huge fight over trying to schedule a photo shoot for their family’s Christmas card. Kim is trying to set up the time, and Kourtney reveals she needs to be done by 4 o’clock.

Finally the two siblings can’t control their anger any further, and Kim Kardashian starts going off on her older sister. “No one wants you in the f—king shoot so get the f—k out of here. I need Kourtney to not be so f—king annoying with a stick up her a– like she runs this s—t because she doesn’t. She’s the least exciting to look at.”

Later, Kourtney calls her sister, Khloe, crying and tells her that she has “different values” from her sisters, and that she is mostly focused on being a mother to her three children, not photo shoots.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians will premiere its brand new season on Sunday at 9 p.m. on E!