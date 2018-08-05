Orlando Bloom Shares Nearly Nude Bathroom Video As He Escapes Gigantic Spider

Bloom appears to be making a habit of stripping down and showing off his muscular body.

Orlando Bloom bared it all for his followers on his Instagram story this weekend. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor sported nothing more than his birthday suit in a video clip, showing off his muscular physique as he captured a giant spider from his bathroom.

Bloom focused the camera on the spider to give his followers a good look while asking whether they thought it would bite him. He then turned the camera to put his bare body on display while offering a very cheeky wink.

The short video clip spotlighted every inch of Bloom’s chiseled figure above the waist while the large spider continued to roam around inside the container.

As those who follow Bloom know, he has become no stranger to stripping down and showing off. As Daily Mail reminds us, it was just two years ago that Bloom was pictured baring it all while enjoying the holiday with his girlfriend Katy Perry as he paddle boarded in the buff.

According to The Sun, Bloom later opened up about enjoying being nude during his holiday with his girlfriend. The Lord of the Rings actor noted that he would not have put himself in that position if he had thought someone was hanging around to take pictures of it. He explained the duo had been on vacation for days, sharing each other’s company with no one (including paparazzi) in sight.

“So I had a moment of feeling free,” the 41-year-old actor explained. “I wouldn’t have put myself in that position if I’d thought it would happen. I’ve been photographed a million times in a million different ways – I have a good radar. We’d been completely alone for five days – nothing around us – there was no way anyone could get anything.”

Orlando’s latest nude spider shenanigans on Instagram and the fact that he’s been stripping down to his birthday suit every night in the recent weeks as part of his role in “Killer Joe,” suggests he’s gotten a lot less camera shy about showing off the goods.

In addition to making headlines for his nude performance, Orlando also made headlines after calling out a member of the audience in his “Killer Joe” character’s dialect for recording the performance with her iPad.

According to witnesses, Orlando – mid speech – shouted, “‘I need YOU to put iPad AWAY NOW!” A few moments later he added, “PUT that f******* IPad away now and I will wait.”

Bloom’s fans quickly came to his defense and praised him for staying in character while asking the audience member to stop using her iPad.

Orlando Bloom stops Killer Joe performance due to iPad in the audience https://t.co/YDsUxurZug pic.twitter.com/C4PKmBEBeD — Off to the Theatre (@offtothetheatre) July 30, 2018

“So at today’s matinee of ‘Killer Joe’ Orlando Bloom shut down a lady filming on her iPad TWICE and he maintained character the entire time and that alone was worth a standing ovation,” a member of the audience recalled.

All in all, it doesn’t seem like his fans have too many complaints about seeing Bloom in his birthday suit.