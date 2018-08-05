J.J. Abrams And Other ‘Lost’ Producers Apologize To Evangeline Lilly For Her Discomfort On The Set

The Marvel actor recently shared a story on how she was 'mortified and trembling' in a scene on 'Lost' where she felt cornered to undress.

Evangeline Lilly was a recent guest on The LOST Boys podcast, a show dedicated to revisiting the Lost series, and as heard in the audio below, the Ant-Man and the Wasp actor was not thrilled with some of her experiences on the set of J.J. Abram’s show. As Deadline reported, Evangeline Lilly shared on the podcast that she was “mortified and trembling” after shooting a specific scene, and she expounded.

“In season 3, I’d had a bad experience on set with being basically cornered into doing a scene partially naked, and I felt had no choice in the matter…I was crying my eyes out and I had to go on do a very formidable, very strong scene thereafter.”

Lilly also said that in Season 4 of Lost, another sequence came up where her character, Kate, was undressing. She fought hard to control the scene but remarked that she failed to control. After that Season 4 scene, Evangeline Lilly refused to undress any further on Lost. Deadline reported that previously, Lilly also had an accident on-set that she felt wasn’t an accident at all. She refused to have a stuntwoman do one of Kate’s stunts, and “she flayed the skin off both of her forearms during a stunt that went wrong,” as Deadline documented.

Lilly said that they stunt coordinator was “misogynistic,” and that it was his way of punishing her for refusing his wish to have the stuntwoman perform the scene. So, between her feeling like she was cornered in undressing on the show and that tragic, supposed accident, needless to say, Evangeline Lilly didn’t feel safe while on the set of Lost.

As Deadline reported, Lost executive producers and creators J.J. Abrams, Jack Bender, Carlton Cuse, and Damon Lindelof issued a joint statement apologizing to Evangeline for her discomfort on the set.

“Our response to Evie’s comments in the media was to immediately reach out to her to profoundly apologize for the experience she detailed while working on Lost. We have not yet connected with her, but remain deeply and sincerely sorry. No person should ever feel unsafe at work. Period.”

Evangeline also revealed on The LOST Boys that she felt Kate went from having her own story to chasing men around the island. She admitted to throwing scripts across rooms because she was so frustrated by how the show ended up diminishing Kate’s own story. The Lost actor feels very grateful that she’s in a position now where she can afford to be picky on the roles she takes.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is currently playing in cinemas, and Evangeline Lilly portrays the first female Marvel superhero to headline her own film.