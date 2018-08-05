Rita Ora Shows Off Day And Night Glowing Looks In Red Two Piece

Singer Rita Ora is in the middle of her tour and taking the entire world by storm. Recently, the “Girls” singer shared pictures of her stunning concert look from her recent performance in Latvia.

For her performance, Ora donned a leather-look red two-piece with high waisted bottoms. She wore a beautiful, multi-colored knitted sweater over the top of the red outfit, and she used a red belt to complete the ensemble. For accessories, she chose thick, gold hoop earrings, fishnet tights, fantastic glow in the dark glasses, multiple gold necklaces and rings, and some amazing white high top sneakers. On her lips, she wore a stunning bright coral, which glowed in the dark during her nighttime pictures.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” singer captioned the first post, “Day” and her next post “And night.” In another enjoyable group of images from the concert, she wrote “call me” and revealed that the pictures were by photographer Andrew Timms.

The flirty concert looks come one day after Ora shared a picture of herself wearing a barely-there black string bikini that caught the eye of rapper Chris Brown, according to a report from Metro. While headlines screamed her summer look was hotter than a heat wave, apparently Brown thought so too because he left a flirty reply on Ora’s Instagram.

Day. A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Aug 4, 2018 at 3:35pm PDT

And Night ???? A post shared by RITA ORA (@ritaora) on Aug 4, 2018 at 3:36pm PDT

The 27-year-old singer captioned her sexy bikini image, “Run the roads. #restinbitchface.” The 29-year-old rapper hit up her comments with two separate comments. The first said, “ROADMAN TING!!!” Later Brown added another comment, “PENGGAL.”

The word “peng” is a slang term for “hot.” While the two stars have been friends for a while, Brown doesn’t often comment publically on Ora’s many Instagram posts. In 2015, they teamed up to create “Body On Me.”

Ora chose to work with Brown despite his troubles with Rihanna and domestic abuse. At the time, she said of her controversial choice, “I’m just a fan of his music and I wanted to work as a musician with another musician, really. All that other stuff has nothing to do with me.”

This summer, the “How We Do” singer has shared plenty of incredible pictures of herself in beautiful locales wearing barely there bikinis. She’s often been vacationing with her long-time boyfriend, Andrew Watt in between the grueling tour dates she has lined up this summer.

Given that Ora and Watt appear stable, it looks like Brown posted merely in support and admiration of his old friend.