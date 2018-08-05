Donald Trump reportedly fears his son may have gotten himself into legal trouble.

Increasingly anxious about the Russia investigation, Donald Trump spent a better part of the past week brooding, worried about his family, the Washington Post reported on Saturday.

A new bomshell report by Washington Post cites the president’s closest advisers and confidants, alleging that the president fears his son, Donald Trump, Jr., may have gotten himself into legal trouble. According to the report, although he manages to come across openly optimistic, braggadocios, and even arrogant, Trump remains privately worried over what his son may have gotten into.

The outlet’s portrait of Donald Trump behind the scences is based on interviews with 14 administration officials, most of whom, the newspaper claims, spoke to the outlet under the condition of anonymity. According to some of the president’s associates, attorney Rudy Giuliani has managed to convice the president that Mueller has nothing incriminating on him.

“Rudy’s told him the other player is bluffing with a pair of twos,” one of Trump’s adviser’s told the Washingon Post, adding that the president is worried Mueller’s probe could destory the lives of “innocent and decent people,” his son, Donald Trump, Jr., included.

Another adviser told the Washington Post that, while the president does not believe his son purposefully broke the law, he is worried that he may have inadvertently gotten himself into legal trouble with Robert Mueller. The president has, reportedly, expressed unease over this, telling his closest advisers that his eldest son had gotten entagled into the Russia probe, simply due to the fact that he is his son.

Trump is worried Trump Jr accidentally got into legal trouble: report https://t.co/RW7Ntm0HU8 pic.twitter.com/KJqbWTYyCg — The Hill (@thehill) August 5, 2018

Donald Trump, Jr. is under scrutiny for organizing a June, 2016, meeting at Trump Tower with Russian nationals promising dirt on his father’s then political nemesis and opponent, Hillary Clinton. As CNBC noted, sources close to Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, said that Cohen would be willing to testify that Donald Trump was told ahead of time about the meeting set up by his son.

Trump at a precarious moment in his presidency: Privately brooding and publicly roaring https://t.co/2U7oiVLo8T — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 4, 2018

Donald Trump, Jr. has consistently and continually denied telling his father in advance about the 2016 Trump Tower meeting. He admitted to agreeing to the meeting, in order to “explore” the Russian offer. Jared Kushner, Trump, Jr.’s brother-in-law, and then-campaign manager Paul Manafort also attended the meeting, CNBC noted.

Robert Mueller, head of the Special Counsel investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections, has been quitely working on building a case against Trump, Jr., according to Democratic lawmaker Steve Cohen.

As The Hill reported, Cohen recently said that Mueller is “getting closer to knowing that the truth is going to come out that there was activities with the Trump campaign and Russia,” adding that Jared Kushner and Donald Trump, Jr. are next in line, and are about to be indicted.