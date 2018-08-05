Tiffany Trump Shares Stunning Sunrise Photo By The Ocean In Greece

Trump hangs out in the Mykonos with Lindsay Lohan.

It’s no secret that United States first daughter, Tiffany Trump, has thoroughly enjoyed her summer break after she finished her first year at Georgetown Law School this year.

Trump recently posted a stunning photo of herself looking off into the distance at sunrise near the ocean in Greece. She captioned the image, “Take me back #sunrise.”

In the picture, she resembles a Grecian goddess wearing a wine colored, toga-style dress with her golden hair blowing in the wind.

According to a recent Page Six report, Trump is still in the Mykonos where she and actress Linsay Lohan have spent plenty of time together lately especially at Lohan Beach Club. Along with Lohan, the second Trump daughter also spent time with her friend, Andrew Warren. At one point, the three attended a benefit for victims of country’s recent wildfires.

The unlikely friendship with the Mean Girls actress caused some people even wonder if Trump may appear on Lohan’s new MTV reality TV show. The reason for the speculation is that several Instagram photos featuring the two together disappeared from the popular social media platform, which made people wonder why. At one point Lohan commented and later deleted asking if a picture Trump posted had been approved by president Donald Trump as well as a legal company that the actress owns.

Bunim/Murray Productions, who created Keeping Up With the Kardashians, are producing Lohan’s upcoming MTV show. Supposedly the new venture will feature the actress turned club owner as she attempts to keep her staff in line and the Lohan Beach Club running smoothly.

Take me back ????☀️????#sunrise A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on Aug 3, 2018 at 4:07pm PDT

While Paris Hilton recently called Lohan a liar using the hashtag #pathologicalliar without remorse, she did go ahead and wish The Parent Trap star and her former friend well on her show. Hilton said, “Good luck to her. I wish her the best.”

Of Hilton’s rude words, Michael Lohan said, “It’s a shame that with [Lindsay’s] success, people like [Hilton] can’t let go of the past. It seems she’s jealous… and she can’t grow up and let go, like Lindsay has. Lindsay, and us as a family, wish Paris the best… It’s sad that she harbors so much resentment. Life is too short for that.”

While Donald Trump and his family are no strangers to reality TV shows with The Apprentice and The Celebrity Apprentice, it does seem like an unexpected possibility for a member of the United States first family to appear on a reality TV show, but it looks like that might be what happens.

Meanwhile Tiffany Trump is squeezing every bit of fun out of her summer while she can.