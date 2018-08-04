Charles Manson Set To Appear In Netflix ‘Mindhunter’ Season 2

Netflix quickly renewed Mindhunter for Season 2 after its first season was released to rave reviews. The second season will feature Holden Ford and Bill Tench hunting more serial killers, including the infamous Charles Manson.

According to That Hashtag Show, Charles Manson along with Tex Watson will appear in the Netflix series.

In the first season of Mindhunter, Manson has already been arrested and is mentioned by Holden Ford in the first episode.

Ford angers Detective Tench when he portrays Manson as a victim because of his upbringing, pointing out that Manson is known as a serial killer despite not committing any murders himself.

Ford expresses a desire to interview Charles Manson in the second episode; however, Tench states that gaining access to the famous serial killer will not be possible.

It is unclear who will portray Charles Manson in the series. Netflix is yet to confirm the casting news in a press release.

Tex Watson was a central figure in the ‘Manson Family.’ He led other family members and participated in the murders of Leno and Rosemary LaBianca.

David Fincher, who is a producer in the series, confirmed in an interview that the second season will focus on the murders of African-American children committed in Atlanta between the years of 1979-81.

According to an interview published in the Collider, David Fincher spoke about learning from Zodiac.

“I learned my lesson with Zodiac…You can ask a lot of an audience, but 2:45 minutes and no closure is probably — “Yes, get a babysitter; yes, find parking; yes, wait in line; yes, sit and have people with their phones on in your peripheral vision and concentrate for two hours and forty-five minutes,” is asking a lot.”

This suggests the series is following a chronological timeline with the first season set in 1977. The series will cast Wayne Williams who was jailed for just two of the murders and suspected to have committed more.

In 1971, Charles Manson was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the Tate murders, which included Sharon Tate, Jay Sebring, Wojciech Frykowski, Abigail Folger, Gary Hinman, Steven Parent, and Donald Shea.

Therefore, it is likely that Manson will be interviewed in the series rather than being hunted.

In the first season, Cameron Britton portrayed serial killer Ed Kemper and used several quotes from an interview with the real killer.

Elmer Wayne Henley, who is one of the most prolific serial killers, David Berkowitz, who was also known as the ‘Son of Sam’ and William Henry Hance, nicknamed ‘The Stocking Strangler,’ are also reportedly appearing in Mindhunter Season 2.