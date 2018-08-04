Box Office: ‘Black Panther’ At $700 Million, ‘Mission: Impossible’ Holds At Top, ‘Christopher Robin’ Survives

Disney lost the box office battle this weekend, but they’re probably not worried.

In terms of movie box office numbers, it’s pretty well official that 2018 is the year of Disney. Moreover, it looks like for the foreseeable future, every year following 2018 may also belong to the Walt Disney company, especially considering their recent acquisition of 21st Century Fox. The takeover will give Disney the rights to produce a staggering amount of highly profitable movie and television properties in the future.

Even still, Disney was not king of the box office this weekend, as their recent release, Christopher Robin, was unable to surpass Paramount Studios’ behemoth Mission: Impossible – Fallout. It is the sixth installment of the Tom Cruise-led Mission: Impossible movie franchise.

In terms of numbers, on Friday, August 3, Mission: Impossible – Fallout pulled in approximately $9.8 million, surpassing Disney’s live-action Winnie the Pooh revival, Christopher Robin, which took in an estimated $9.46 million on the same day, according Forbes.

Forbes also estimated that the picture’s budget was an estimated $75 million, considering we still have Saturday night and Sunday night grosses to figure, it puts Christopher Robin in a position to still pull off a reasonably successful theatrical run, but keeps it at quite a distance from enjoying success comparable to Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which took in $22 million on opening day and went on to coup more than $60 million on its opening weekend. To date, Mission: Impossible – Fallout has made an estimated $99 million, but is expected to well-surpass $100 million by Monday.

Actor Ewan McGregor at the premiere of Disney’s “Christopher Robin.” Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Speaking of movie box office expectations, Disney may not have had the number one film this weekend, but losing to Paramount’s Mission: Impossible franchise at the box office is only a single battle, as the war is still going heavily in Disney’s favor, as demonstrated by Black Panther.

Black Panther, which is the highest grossing movie of 2018, in terms of domestic box office numbers, is currently sitting at $699 million. It is officially expected to break the $700 million barrier this weekend.

In terms of international box office number, Black Panther has already broken the $1 billion mark, as it is currently sitting at an estimated $1.34 billion.

Christopher Robin has received positive reviews overall, but hasn’t overwhelmingly impressed critics, as the movie currently sits at a critical score of 68 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences, however, apparently love the movie, as the audience score is sitting at an impressive 92 percent.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout, on the other hand, touts a 97 percent aggregated critical score and is being regarded as a fun action movie by numerous critics who feel the franchise is a fantastic example of what a summer blockbuster should be.