Lili Reinhart Shares Her Love For Her ‘Love’ Cole Sprouse On His Birthday

Lili Reinhart quite possibly confirmed the longtime rumor that she and Cole Sprouse are dating in real life

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse play on-screen loves Betty Cooper and Jughead Jones in the CW teen drama Riverdale, and it just so happens that the co-stars are also said to be dating in real life. The two maintain a notoriously private relationship, but, in a very rare and very public shout-out via her Instagram on Saturday, Reinhart, 21, shared her love for her “love” in honor of his 26th birthday, per People.

Reinhart took to her social media page and shared a photo of Sprouse sitting outside on what appears to be a wall. However, it’s the sweet birthday note she penned to the former Disney Channel star that has become the main focus. Rather than just simply writing “happy birthday” and leaving it at that, the Surviving Jack actress took it a few steps further and may have actually finally confirmed the longtime rumor that she and Sprouse are romantically involved in real life.

“It seems as if the world would still be a stranger to me, if not for you. I’m so thankful that our paths intertwined to form this beautiful adventure- Happy birthday, my love,” she wrote.

Reinhart also gave Sprouse a birthday shout-out on her Twitter, but took on a more comical tone as she also highlighted the fact that he shares a birthday with the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

Reinhart and Sprouse have been rumored to be romantically linked since 2017. The two attended the 2018 Met Gala together in May and fans were certain that that was their way of confirming the rumors without actually saying it. However, both have continued to remain silent as they have both have stated that they do not wish for their individual private lives to be a topic of public discussion.

“I’m not ok talking about my relationship. I’m not going to tell you my love story. That’s just not appropriate right now,” Reinhart told Harper’s Bazaar in July.

Sprouse opened up to People last year about why the couple chooses to keep their relationship out of the spotlight.

“Lili and I are constantly talked about in the public eye, and for me I think that it is being deeply informed by the love of the characters and wanting to see us together,” he said.

Happy birthday to the princess, and also to Meghan Markle. pic.twitter.com/I5XmErut9b — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) August 4, 2018

“I think that in many ways it’s offensive and an invasion of privacy, but it’s also a badge of honor because it means you’re creating a chemistry onscreen that is so understandable that people want to see it in real life, which is flattering from a professional perspective,” Sprouse said

Fans can catch the pair in Season 3 of Riverdale, which is expected to premiere on the CW in October.