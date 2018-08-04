Watch Sergey Kovalev Vs. Eleider Alvarez Livestream: Where To Find Live Video Of Title Fight

On Saturday night, August 4, Sergey “Krusher” Kovalev defends the WBO Light Heavyweight Championship against the undefeated challenger, Eleider Alvarez. On the undercard, Isaac Chilemba challenges Dmitry Bivol for the WBA Light Heavyweight Championship, though most fans seem to be more anxious for Alvarez and Kovalev. The action comes to us from The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, at 10 p.m. EST. While it’s easy enough for those in the United States to watch the highly anticipated championship bout via HBO, those in the United Kingdom and Australia may have some difficulty, but all hope is not lost to stream the boxing match.

For those that reside in the U.S., the boxing event is exclusively on HBO. Those with the HBO cable channel can watch Alvarez and Kovalev live on television, but if you have HBO GO or HBO Now, live events are typically available 24 hours after they air, as documented by HBOGO.com. There are some rumors that HBO will be testing out the live boxing on their streaming services, but the safe bet is to watch it live on the HBO television channel itself.

For those in the United Kingdom and Australia, oddly, the normal streaming services for boxing aren’t hosting the Alvarez and Kovalev event. However, the Russian cable channel 1TV will be streaming it. Those outside of the U.S. can use a VPN. For those that don’t know, a VPN is a virtual private network that allows users to change their IP address, so that they can appear in a different location than where they’re really at, and it’s completely legal in most countries. So, an individual can be in Australia, but with a VPN, their computer can appear to be virtually anywhere in the world, allowing them to stream channels like 1TV.

TechRadar recently provided three reliable VPN services for those that want to stream Sergey Kovalev versus Eleider Alvarez.

“Below we’ve listed all of the best places to live stream the Kovalev vs Alvarez fight online in English speaking countries. If there is no official broadcast option in your country, you’ll need to use a VPN to dial in to a country that does have one. A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. We’ve tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend these as the best three VPN services currently available.”

TechRadar recommends Expressvpn, which they state is the best VPN currently, NordVPN, and VyprVPN. TechRadar also claims that the Eleider Alvarez and Sergey Kovalev fight will be available on HBO GO, though no other reports are indicating that HBO will be streaming the event live.