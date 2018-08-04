Lance Bass Bought ‘The Brady Bunch’ House And He Invited Marcia, Marcia, Marcia Over For A Visit

The NSYNC singer plans to remake the interior of the home to replicate the 70s sitcom house to look as fans remember it.

Here’s the story of a former teen idol who bought one of the most iconic houses in TV history. Lance Bass, the NSYNC singer, just purchased the Brady Bunch house. The recognizable North Hollywood home used for exterior shots on the classic ’70s sitcom hit the market last month for the first time since 1973. The asking price was $1,885,000, and now Bass says he’s the lucky buyer.

The 39-year-old singer broke the surprising real estate news on Twitter, telling fans his offer for the house, located at 11222 Dilling Street in North Hollywood, was accepted. Bass also added that he’s looking forward to a “super fun project” with the property.

While TV fans instantly recognize the outside of the home, the layout inside does not resemble the Brady family’s TV show house, as interior scenes for The Brady Bunch were filmed in a studio. When the 2,500 square foot home went up for sale in July, the Los Angeles Times reported that the sellers planned to give first consideration to bidders who want to preserve the classic TV home in lieu the first big offer from a developer who wanted to tear it down. The property is located in an area that’s hot for tear downs, but Bass seemingly swooped in and saved the day.

Lance Bass says his offer to buy Brady Bunch house has been 'accepted' https://t.co/OQSqxtIXxt — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) August 4, 2018

After Bass teased that he’s ready for a “project,” another potential buyer of the house posted in to tell him that he had planned to remake the interior to resemble what it looked like on the show. Bass responded that that is also his plan.

25 bright and sunny behind-the-scenes photos from The Brady Bunch: https://t.co/TbA85rEofV pic.twitter.com/0n8awiAZHA — MeTV (@MeTV) August 1, 2018

And just in time to give this story a happy ending in 30 minutes or less, Maureen McCormick—Marcia Brady herself—chimed in with a note of congratulations to Bass. The singer thanked The Brady Bunch star and told her she’s welcome over anytime. McCormick even joked that they could eat on “Silver Platters,” a reference to the name of the singing group the Brady siblings created when they were trying to earn money for their parents’ anniversary gift. It’s safe to assume Bass will serve McCormick a platter of pork chops and applesauce when she comes to visit.

You can see the hilarious tweets about the Brady Bunch house below.

Super excited to announce they accepted my offer on the #BradyBunch house last night!!! This is going to be a fun project! — Lance Bass (@LanceBass) August 3, 2018

Thanks! You will most certainly be the first dinner guest!! ???? I’m honored you approve. ???? — Lance Bass (@LanceBass) August 4, 2018

???????????????????????? That’s the plan! — Lance Bass (@LanceBass) August 4, 2018

Love it!!! Are we going to be eating on “Silver Platters”???

???? — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) August 4, 2018

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the iconic house, which was seen during the opening and closing shots of The Brady Bunch during its original five-season run from 1969 to 1974, has been updated. However, it still boasts plenty of Brady-worthy amenities, including a rock-wall fireplace, wood-paneled walls, bright pink floral wallpaper, an intercom, a rec room, and a built-in bar in the living room.