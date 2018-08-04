NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Backs LeBron James In Statement, Touts ‘Intelligence And Business Acumen’

Adam Silver made a statement in support of LeBron James amid his drama with Donald Trump.

Donald Trump and LeBron James have been the talk of the sports world over the past 24 hours. After James’ interview with CNN’s Don Lemon that included some remarks about the president of the United States, Trump took to Twitter to slam James.

In the tweet that Trump sent out regarding James, he insinuated that the NBA superstar was dumb.

“Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!”

Since the tweet, many athletes have come out in support of James, including Michael Jordan himself. The name “Mike” in Trump’s tweet was about Jordan, who is currently locked in one of the biggest debates of sports history with James about which player is the best to ever play in the NBA.

Jordan made it clear that he was siding with James in a statement earlier today.

“I support LJ. He’s doing an amazing job for his community.”

The latest news surrounding the Trump vs. James drama is from NBA commissioner Adam Silver. He took the time to make a strong statement in support of the Los Angeles Lakers’ superstar today, as a tweet from USA Today’s Sam Amick shared.

“LeBron is one of the all-time greatest NBA players and one of the most accomplished athletes. He runs a very successful media company. He’s sent hundreds of students to college and just opened a school in Akron where at-risk students will receive free tuition, meals and transportation. I greatly admire his intelligence and business acumen and have enormous respect and appreciation for what he does in his community.”

That statement from the league’s commissioner is a strong picture of where the NBA stands on Trump’s comments. He may have gone a bit too far. Trump has famously gotten into a bitter war with the NFL over players kneeling during the national anthem and now it appears that he is ready to take on the NBA.

Plenty of other NBA players have come out to share their thoughts on Trump. Names like Karl-Anthony Towns, Donovan Mitchell, Bradley Beal, and Stephen Curry have taken to their own Twitter accounts to respond to the president’s comments about James.

So let me get this straight: Flint, MI has dirty water still, but you worried about an interview about a man doing good for education and generations of kids in his hometown? Shut your damn mouth! Stop using them twitter fingers and get stuff done for our country with that pen. https://t.co/sEkX3OKaJM — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) August 4, 2018

A sign of an insecure human being is one who attacks others to make themselves feel better… im just sad that young kids have to see stupid tweets like these and grow up thinking it’s okay… forget everything else Donald your setting a bad example for kids???? our future ???? https://t.co/eg0MECg8xC — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) August 4, 2018

James has not made any comments in response to Trump’s tweet at this point in time. As Inquisitr previously reported, Melania Trump has come out publicly and shown a different stance from her husband. She is willing to visit James’ school and seems to appreciate what the NBA superstar is doing for his community.

More than likely, we have not heard the last of Trump’s attack on the best player in the National Basketball Association just yet.