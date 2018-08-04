‘Daredevil’ Season 3 Confirmed By Netflix, Set To Premiere In 2018

All four of the Defenders have now been confirmed for new seasons on Netflix in 2018. Daredevil Season 3 got a major teaser in the finale of The Defenders and Netflix has now confirmed it will premiere this year, but stopped short of revealing the release date.

Jessica Jones Season 2 premiered in March, and the second season of Luke Cage followed a little over three months later on June 22. Netflix announced that Iron Fist Season 2 is scheduled to be released on September 7, 2018.

Daredevil Season 3 will likely be released in November or December of this year.

There are several details about the third season of Daredevil. Sister Maggie, who made a brief appearance on the finale of The Defenders, is known to Marvel Comics fans as Matthew Murdock’s mother.

According to Entertainment Weekly actress Joanne Whalley is set to portray Sister Maggie, who is described as “a strong-willed nun who speaks her mind and cares deeply about Matt’s safety.”

The casting press release does not specify that Sister Maggie is Murdock’s mother.

Daredevil star Charlie Cox has confirmed that Season 3 will be inspired by the Marvel Comics arc, “Born Again.”

While Sister Maggie was Murdock’s mother in the comic story, Netflix may go in a different direction. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Charlie Cox stated that Daredevil Season 3 will not follow the “Born Again” plot too close so that the storyline will not be predictable for comic book fans.

“I know we don’t tend to follow any story blueprints too closely, because if you do, then you become a foregone conclusion. There may be elements from Born Again, but I’m sure there will be elements that are unfamiliar and surprising and different in order for the show to be compelling to fans who know the comics very well. If we start making Born Again page-for-page, then the people who have read it and loved it — the hardcore fans — they won’t have too much drama.”

Bring on the pain. #Daredevil A post shared by Matt Murdock (@daredevil) on May 7, 2016 at 10:30am PDT

In the comic arc, Matt is nursed back to health by his mother. Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) will likely be the main villain as he was in the first season, as the “Born Again” story focuses on Murdock’s recovery and battle with the Kingpin.

Wilson Fisk was last seen in prison and has seemingly figured out Daredevil’s real identity after meeting Matthew Murdock.

Daredevil Season 3 reportedly finished filming in June and is in post-production.

There have been multiple rumors surrounding Bullseye; however, the villain has not been confirmed or cast.