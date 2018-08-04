Robert Herjavec Wishes Wife Kym A Happy Birthday With Fun Throwback From ‘DWTS’

Dancing With The Stars’ professional dancer Kym Herjavec (formerly Johnson) celebrates her birthday today and her husband, millionaire businessman Robert Herjavec, sent her a sweet message on Twitter to show his love on this special day.

“Happy Birthday – how it all began – you’ve been making me smile from the very first dance – Love You @kym_johnson.”

Robert and Kym famously met and fell in love when they were partners on season 20 of DWTS. The made it to week 8 before they were eliminated but they continued to see each romantically after they left the competition. They went from dance partners to marriage partners in 2016 when they tied the knot. Several DWTS alums were there at the ceremony, according to People Magazine, including Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, and Donny Osmond. Kym was Donny Osmond’s partner when he won the mirror-ball trophy in 2009.

The couple added two new members to their family in one swoop when Johnson gave birth to twins in April of this year. The twins, a boy and a girl, were named Hudson Robert Herjavec & Haven Mae Herjavec.

“I never thought my heart could feel so full,” Kym wrote after they were born in the caption of an Instagram photo of Herjavec holding the twins.”We’re so in love with our little angels. Born at 7.44am and 7.45am 4/23/18.”

Since their birth, both parents have been keeping their fans updated on their family life. As The Inquisitr previously reported Kym Herjavec recently shared a photo of her holding their twins right before she took them into the pool for a swim. She also posted a video to her Instagram stories in which she’s in the water with the babies. In the photo, the professional ballroom dancer looks trim and it’s hard to believe that she had twins earlier this year.

On the same day, Kym shared another photo handling some important mommy duties. In the photo, the first-time mother has both hands full as she holds one baby while feeding the other child with a bottle. Although it seems overwhelming, she seems to have the hang of it.

“Getting good at multitasking,” she writes in the caption of the photo.

Robert last shared a photo of one of the twins in June. In the photo, either Hudson or Haven is wearing what looks like a onesie which says, “I Got All My Dance Moves From My Mommy.”

“Somebody got their dance moves from Mommy … Thankfully!,” the Shark Tank investor writes in the caption.

As we mentioned earlier, the parenting experience is new for Kym but Robert has three older children from a previous marriage.