Michelle Obama Posts Sweet Message To Her Husband On His Birthday

Barack Obama turned 57-years-old on Saturday, and with that in mind, his wife, Michelle Obama, recognized his special day with a heartwarming message on Instagram.

According to Hollywood Life, Michelle Obama’s Instagram “shout-out” to her husband included a candid photo of him wearing a baseball cap and looking out into a vast horizon. Instead of posting a long, detailed message to celebrate the former president’s birthday, Michelle kept things short and sweet with her caption.

“Happy birthday @BarackObama! The view is always better with you.”

The message marked yet another one of the former first lady’s succinct, yet heartfelt birthday greetings to her husband on social media, as she took a similar route last year when Barack Obama turned 56. A report from In Style quoted last year’s message, in which Michelle said that her husband was “another year older, but still the same phenomenal guy” she married 25 years ago.

Aside from Michelle Obama, another key person in Barack Obama’s life wished him a happy birthday on social media, as former vice president Joe Biden tweeted a photo of himself and Obama outside Washington, D.C.’s Dog Tag Bakery along with his birthday greetings to his longtime friend. According to Today, Obama and Biden’s “reunion” lunch last week also had them meeting with service-disabled veterans and their families who participated in the bakery’s fellowship program.

“Our lunches together were a highlight of every week at the White House. Last week’s trip to @DogTagBakery was no different. Happy birthday to my brother, my friend, @BarackObama,” Biden wrote.

As recalled by Business Insider earlier this year, Barack and Michelle Obama first met around 1989, when Michelle was mentoring the would-be president at the law firm Sidley Austin LLP. The report cited David Mendell’s book, Obama: From Promise to Power, which noted how Michelle was supposedly concerned that her future husband was “too good to be true,” while also “unimpressed” when he showed up to their first date while smoking a cigarette and wearing a “bad sport jacket.” Despite the initial awkwardness, the couple continued dating in the years that followed, and ultimately tied the knot in October 1992.

At the moment, Barack and Michelle Obama are keeping busy as they continue focusing on their Higher Ground production company, which will be creating movies and series as part of their deal with Netflix. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Obamas recently signed filmmaker and former Annapurna Pictures director of development Priya Swaminathan to work for Higher Ground, where she will be assisting the couple in “developing new Hollywood projects.” While her exact title remains unclear, the report added that the Obamas are still looking to hire more people for their production company.