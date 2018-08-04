If ‘Kill Bill Volume Three’ Happens, Rhonda Rousey Is Ready To Star

UFC and WWE Star Rhonda Rousey says she would jump at the opportunity to work with Quentin Tarantino in a 'Kill Bill' followup.

Rhonda Rousey wants to work with Quentin Tarantino, according to TMZ. But she’s not just ambitious about working with the Academy Award-winning writer and director of Pulp Fiction and Inglourious Basterds, Rhonda Rousey has a particular title in mind.

While speaking to reporters, Rousey told TMZ that she specifically wants to play B.B., the daughter of protagonist and all-around badass Beatrix Kiddo from the Kill Bill films.

“I don’t think this would ever happen, but just putting this out there in the universe, I want to be grown-up B.B. in Kill Bill three and work with Quentin Tarantino.”

Rousey was promoting her upcoming movie, Mile 22, which is being released to theaters on August 17.

Kill Bill: Volume 1 and Kill Bill: Volume 2 were originally conceived as a four-hour-long feature film, but ultimately, writer and director Quentin Tarantino split the movie up into two separate pieces.

Both films were critical and commercial hits. In particular, Uma Thurman was praised by critics and audiences alike for her outstanding role as the cold, hardened ninja assassin Beatrix Kiddo, better known to her enemies as Black Mamba.

In Kill Bill: Volume 2, it is revealed that Kiddo’s daughter, who goes by the name B.B., is alive, well, and living as the daughter of Bill, the titular villain Kiddo has sworn to find and kill. At the end of Kill Bill: Volume 2, B.B. is still a young child.

Since the release of Kill Bill: Volume 2 more than a decade ago, fans and filmmakers have perpetuated rumors and circulated possibilities of a follow up, or series of follow ups. As of yet nothing has materialized.

Actress Uma Thurman and director Quentin Tarantino Kevin Winter / Getty Images

With Quentin Tarantino’s ninth movie coming out in 2019, Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, and having presumably nothing to do with the Kill Bill Franchise, prospects of Kill Bill: Vol. 3 are looking grim. Tarantino has vowed that he will retire from filmmaking altogether after he makes his 10th film, so unless his 10th film is revisiting Kill Bill, it seems unlikely such a sequel will happen.

As of the time of this report, Quentin Tarantino has not made any response to the prospects of Rousey’s dreams of starring in a follow up to Kill Bill, but the director has previously discussed the possibility of directing further Kill Bill features in the future. Unfortunately, Tarantino has also acknowledged, that like follow ups to other classics, such as Pulp Fiction and Reservoir Dogs, he may well never get around to making every movie he wants to.