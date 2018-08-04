Kate Upton Shows Off Baby Bump At Dodgers Game

Kate Upton attended a Dodgers game on Friday night to support her husband, Justin Verlander and brought the best accessory – her growing baby bump. According to The Blast, the model cheered her husband, a Houston Astros pitcher, on as his team defeated the Dodgers 2-1.

Two weeks ago, the couple walked the red carpet for the MLB All-Stars game in Washington. Upton emphasized her baby bump at the event, wearing a glamorous blue sequin dress.

Upton, 26, and Verlander, who is ten years older, tied the knot in Tuscany in November 2017, according to the Daily Mail. She and her husband announced their pregnancy just last month. She posted a photo a snap of herself while in Miami with the hashtag “pregnant in Miami.”

#PregnantinMiami @justinverlander ????❤️ A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Jul 14, 2018 at 6:19am PDT

Verlander also posted about the pregnancy on his social media account. He added the same photo Upton posted while gushing about his “thoughtful, loving, caring, and strong wife.”

“You’re going to be the most amazing Mom! I can’t wait to start this new journey with you! You’re the most thoughtful, loving, caring, and strong woman I’ve ever met! I’m so proud that our little one is going to be raised in this world by a woman like you! I love you so much,” Verlander said.

Recently, Upton appeared in a lingerie shoot, showing off the early stages of her pregnancy, as the Inqusitr reported earlier. She showed off her world-famous curves in the shoot, which was for the brand Yamamay. She was also featured on the Maxim 100 list, and has earned the moniker “America’s Beauty.”

Upton started her career as a Sports Illustrated model in 2011. Her cover earned her the Rookie of the Year honor. She was featured in back to back covers in 2012 and 2013. She was also featured on the cover in 2014 and 2017. She has also been featured in editorials for Vogue, GQ, Vanity Fair, Harper’s Bazaar, and more. In 2014, she made her film debut in the movie The Other Woman, playing Amber, a woman discovers she’s having an affair with a married man. She has also appeared in the movies The Layover, The Disaster Artist, and The Room. She was named “Sexiest Woman” by People in 2014.

She and Verlander met in 2014. At the time, Verlander played for the Detroit Tigers. In 2016, the pair became engaged. Verlander joined the Houston Astros in 2017, and the pair moved to Houston the same year. Though it is Verlander who plays for the Astros, Upton seems to have captured their hearts.