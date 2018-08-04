‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Ciara Torn Between Tripp And Forbidden Romance With Ben

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that this week will be all about Ciara and her love triangle with Tripp and Ben.

According to an August 4 report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives fans will see some steamy moments between Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) and the two men in her life, Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) and Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson).

The latest Days of Our Lives promo reveals that Ciara will go back and forth between her feelings for Tripp and Ben. As many fans already know, Ciara and Tripp had a romantic relationship before she met Ben. The two were doing well and getting closer each day. Then they reached a bump in the road.

Just as Tripp and Ciara were starting to get intimate and pushing toward taking the next step in their relationship, Ciara froze up. Fans will remember that Ciara has a bit of a problem with intimacy after she was raped by her former step-brother, Chase Jennings. During her time with Tripp, Ciara panicked and called off the relationship. She later returned to smooth things over, but found Tripp and Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) on the verge of sleeping together.

Ciara then stormed off and hopped on her motorcycle. Ciara rode the bike precariously, as she was furious and upset by the situation with Tripp, and eventually had a bad crash. It was Ben Weston who found her laying on the side of the road and saved her life.

In the latest #DAYS, Ben's time with Ciara is interrupted when Hope and Rafe burst in.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/f8Fo7zPneA — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) August 1, 2018

Days of Our Lives fans know that Ben has a terrible reputation in Salem. He was previously engaged to Abigail Deveraux (then Kate Mansi) and nearly killed her. He was also revealed to be the necktie killer who took the lives of Paige Larson, Serena Mason, and Will Horton. Will was later brought back to life with Dr. Rolf’s serum.

Ben found Ciara on the road and quickly rushed her to a nearby cabin in the woods, where he began to nurse her back to health. However, the recently released mental patient started to lose his cool when he no longer had access to his medications. Ciara’s mother, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), eventually found her in the cabin, which had been set on fire, and immediately blamed Ben.

However, Ciara has been defending Ben ever since, and now she can’t get him out of her head. While Tripp will be right in front of her, she is carrying a secret torch for Ben, and things could get very interesting this week as Ciara explores those feelings.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.