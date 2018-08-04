Amish Man Launches His Own ‘Uber’ Service Using His Horse And Buggy

Michigan’s new taxi service has a little more than four wheels, this service includes four legs and good gas mileage.

Timothy Hochstedler is starting a new business in Colon, Michigan making ride-sharing more scenic with his horse and buggy. The business man calls it Amish Uber.

“Uber is a cool thing, every single year something new comes in and Uber is hot right now, so we have the Amish Uber. We can deliver people to their front door steps,”

Adding horsepower to ride sharing, people are loving the Amish Uber, according to WWMT.

“First time Ubering and we’re riding in a buggy,” said Steve Phelps, an Amish Uber rider. Traveling from Grand Rapids, Bruce Jordan and his grandkids took a ride in the new Uber service.

“It was fascinating. It’s not an activity you typically associate with the Amish,”

Not having a car is no problem for the business-savvy Amish man. Hochstedler says his engine, his 14-year-old horse named Walker, has much more character than a car and is even friendly, he told the station.

“He loves people. He’s a Morgan. A Morgan is a people’s horse. They love giving you a kiss or whatever.”

The fare for an Amish Uber ride is much cheaper than that of a traditional ride share at only $5. Getting more than just a ride to and from a destination, the Amish Uber gives riders a piece of Amish life.

Videos of Hochstedler’s Amish Uber are spreading across social media, leaving fans to begin planning trips solely to ride in an Amish Uber.

“Now I want to take a trip to Michigan,” one Twitter user wrote of the video.

“I love it,” another Twitter user tweeted on Saturday. “I would travel there specifically to enjoy the ride. Prayers for his success.”

Becky Phelps, an Amish Uber rider, said the service is “pretty cool.”

“I don’t think there’s Uber down here, so it’s pretty cool. It gives people that option that can’t drive or don’t want to drive or shouldn’t drive.”

Colon is located almost 35 miles southeast of Kalamazoo, so Amish Uber is a great option for locals and tourists alike, according to Phelps. The rides allow visitors to see Colon without the confinement of a car.

The only disadvantage to the Amish Uber is the inability to order a “ride” on a cell phone, flagging down the Amish Uber is necessary to get a ride, similar to a taxi in New York, only this ride has a few extra legs.