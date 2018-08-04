Kourtney Kardashian’s Daughter Penelope Carries $2K Purse During Dinner With Scott Disick & Sofia Richie

Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, Penelope Disick, 6, was spotted out toting a $2K purse during a family dinner with her father, Scott Disick, and his girlfriend, Sofia Richie, on Friday night.

According to an August 4 report by the Daily Mail, little Penelope donned a very expensive Fendi purse for a special outing with Scott Disick and Sofia Richie. The little girl wore her hair in two buns on top of her head, with a red dress paired with a denim jacket. The Fendi bag was small and white with a gold chain. Penelope carried the purse in one hand, and her cell phone in the other. Her older brother, Mason, was also present at the dinner wearing black shorts, black sneakers, a graphic t-shirt, and a blue jacket.

Scott Disick was photographed leaving his dinner date with his children in Malibu on Friday. Scott wore black Yeezy sneakers, a baseball cap, and a Notorious B.I.G. crew neck sweatshirt for the occasion. Meanwhile, Scott’s girlfriend, Sofia Richie, donned black heels, army green pants, a black top and a black hoodie over the outfit. She wore her hair in a bun at the back of her head as the group was escorted by security from the establishment.

Recently, Kourtney Kardashian told People magazine that her only daughter loves to get into her closet and swipe her clothes, and has a particular interest in her purses.

“She likes to wear my bags a lot, and I love mini bags, so I take a lot of her bags too.” Kourtney also told the magazine, “I save things all the time and she always tells me, ‘Can I have this? Can I have this?’ And I’m like, ‘What’s mine is yours.'”

Kardashian also revealed that she likes to let Penelope develop her own sense of style. “She does everything. She loves it. I usually just try to let her go with it. Once in a while I might chime in with, ‘Well, maybe it might look better like this,’ but for the most part, I let her do her thing,” the reality star said of her daughter’s fashion sense.

Kourtney Kardashian also claims that she loves to save statement pieces for her daughter, and opened up about wearing a little black dress by Dolce & Gabbana in Italy. Kourt shared a photo of herself in Italy wearing the dress with designer Domenico Dolce and decided that it was so iconic that she needed to give her daughter that dress in the future.