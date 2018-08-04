Melania Trump Publicly Breaks From Her Husband, Says LeBron James Is ‘Working To Do Good Things’

This is not the first time the First Lady has publicly broken with her husband.

Melania Trump has decided to be best in her husband’s fight with LeBron James.

Less than a day after Donald Trump took to Twitter to publicly insult the NBA star, a spokesperson for the First Lady made it clear that Melania doesn’t feel the same way. On Saturday, Melania’s spokesperson said that the First Lady supports the good work that LeBron has been doing. In the interview that set off Donald Trump, LeBron was discussing a school that he opened in his native Akron that provides free college tuition for underprivileged students. According to The Hill , Melania said she is even open to visiting the school one day.

“It looks like LeBron James is working to do good things on behalf of our next generation and just as she always has, the First Lady encourages everyone to have an open dialogue about issues facing children today,” spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said.

Melania Trump joins a host of others who have gone against Donald Trump in his battle with LeBron James. A number of other NBA stars have publicly voiced their support, including Michael Jordan, who Trump said in his attack that he preferred over LeBron.

Many had called on Melania in their criticism of Donald Trump and made reference to her “Be Best” campaign that calls for an to cyberbullying and supports healthy development for children — a hallmark of LeBron’s new school. CNN host Don Lemon, also a target in Trump’s tweet, made reference to the ill-fated campaign in a tweet on Saturday.

Who’s the real dummy? A man who puts kids in classrooms or one who puts kids in cages? #BeBest https://t.co/XO50qVksnR — Don Lemon (@donlemon) August 4, 2018

This is not the first time that Melania Trump has publicly broken from her husband on his more controversial issues. Earlier this year, she said that she “hates to see” immigrant children separated from their parents at the U.S. border, a policy decision made by Donald Trump earlier this year. As CNN reported, Grisham again spoke for Melania in opposition to Donald’s own policies.

“Mrs. Trump hates to see children separated from their families and hopes both sides of the aisle can finally come together to achieve successful immigration reform,” Grisham said. “She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws, but also a country that governs with heart.”

While a host of people have now spoken out against Donald Trump in his attack on LeBron James — including now Melania Trump — LeBron himself has yet to weigh in. James instead tweeted on Saturday early afternoon to show some love for the students at this school, making no reference to Trump’s insult.