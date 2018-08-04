Princess Eugenie Stuns In Statement Shades, Channels Late Aunt Princess Diana

Princess Eugenie, the cousin of Princes William and Harry, stunned onlookers in a pair of statement sunglasses while attending the wedding of Charles Van Straubenzee. According to Town and Country, Eugenie attended the wedding of her childhood friend with her fiance, Jack Brooksbank. In addition to the sunglasses, Eugenie wore a pale blue dress and cream-colored jacket.

To many, Eugenie’s look reminded them of the late Princess Diana. With their big frames and white lining, the sunglasses resembled a pair Diane wore at a cricket match in 1972.

Princess Eugenie, who is the daughter of the Duke and Duchess of York, has received her fair share of press as of late. She and her sister, Princess Beatrice, gave an interview with British Vogue, where she said she received criticism for posting a photo of her father, Prince Andrew, in a private area of Buckingham Palace.

“I recently got in trouble for posting a picture of Papa in a corridor of the palace that was off-limits to the public,” said Eugenie.

In addition, she and her sister spoke about what it is like to be a member of the royal family in modern-day society – women with careers and ambitions of their own, according to Vogue.

“We are the first: we are young women trying to build careers and have personal lives, and we’re also princesses and doing all of this in the public eye,” said Princess Beatrice. She added that it was “hard to navigate” those situations because there’s been no precedent.

Though Princess Eugenie joined Instagram in March, she finds it hard to post photos. She admits to feeling overwhelmed and how it can be easy to “recoil when you see a perfect image.” The sisters cope by leaning on each other. They are close, just two years apart.

Additionally, the sisters spoke about Princess Eugenie’s wedding to Brooksbank on October 12th. Princess Eugenie admits that she’s not stressed about the wedding, which will take place at St. George’s Cathedral. The ceremony will also be followed by a carriage procession, similar to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding in May. Though there will be similarities between Prince Harry’s wedding and Princess Eugenie’s wedding, those closest to Eugenie say there’s no competition between them, according to People.

“It’s very nerve-wracking because you want it to be perfect but then you realize that you’re going to be with the person you love forever and nothing else really matters,” she said.