Kourtney Kardashian Shows Off Tiny Waist After Cheering On LA Dodgers

Kourtney Kardashian was spotted in L.A. on Friday showing off her toned abs in a crop top after spending the previous day supporting the L.A. Dodgers during their game with the Milwaukee Brewers.

According to an August 3 report by The Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian looked stunning wearing white and purple while out with a friend on Friday. The mother-of-three donned a white crop top tank that showcased her tiny waist and toned abs as she strolled the streets with a male friend.

Kardashian also rocked a pair of high-waisted retro inspired royal purple pants, along with snakeskin heels. Kourtney also donned a watch, layered gold necklaces, and a pair of oversized red-tinted sunglasses. She completed the look with silver printed Dior pouch bag slung over her shoulder.

Kourtney Kardashian rocked the casual yet chic look just one day after throwing out the first pitch at the Dodgers game with actor Kevin Hart. The duo opened up the game and even got to stand on the field with the team during the National Anthem. They later posed for photos with members of the team and were given their own personalized jerseys. Kourtney wore number two, while Kevin rocked number one for the event.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian stunned many fans recently when she revealed that she hasn’t completely ruled out having more children in the future. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, already has three children with her former boyfriend, Scott Disick. The pair share son Mason, 8, daughter Penelope, 6, and son Reign, 3, together. However, Kourt could want more.

Kardashian recently opened up about how “amazing” it has been to watch her three children grow up with all of their cousins. All of Kourtney’s siblings, except for Kendall Jenner, have children, and the cousins spend a lot of quality time together. Kourtney revealed that she has a “never say never” mentality when it comes to becoming a mother again. However, it seems unlikely that Scott Disick would father another one of her children.

Currently, Kourtney Kardashian is dating model Younes Bendjima. The reality star has been getting more serious in her romantic relationship as of late, and last month the pair took a romantic three-week vacation in Italy together. Kourtney and Younes visited Rome, Capri, and Portofino, and were even joined by Kardashian’s three children for the final leg of their trip.