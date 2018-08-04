Rick ‘Zombie Boy’ Genest’s Manager Does Not Believe The Model’s Death Was A Suicide

Genest, who co-starred in Lady Gaga's "Born This Way" video died of apparent suicide, confirmed by Lady Gaga herself; however, his manager personally believes that Zombie Boy's death was an accident, and his Instagram now confirms that the cause of death is still undetermined.

Earlier this week, on August 1, 2018, Rick “Zombie Boy” Genest was found at his Montreal apartment in an apparent suicide. Lady Gaga, a close friend of the Canadian model, came forward on her social media, confirming to her followers that his death was a suicide. More on this can be found here at the Inquisitr. Genest’s manager, Karim Leduc, has his doubts as to the validity of his client’s death being a suicide. Leduc spoke with USA Today reporters, expressing his belief that Genest’s death was accidental.

At only 32 years-old, Zombie Boy’s death came as a shock to his friends, such as Lady Gaga, and his management company, Dulcedo Managment. The agency representing Genest in his modeling career confirmed his death on Facebook this past Thursday, where his death was described as a tragedy. Genest has been said to have jumped from his emergency balcony at his apartment complex on the third floor. His manager tells journalists that he cannot believe this was a purposeful fall. In speaking to reporters, Karim Leduc described Genest’s smoking habits and the balcony from which his client’s death took place.

Leduc says he has seen the balcony, which in his words has extremely low rail guards which Genest often sat upon while smoking his cigarettes. According to Leduc, he is more willing to believe his client lost balance and fell to his death rather than leaped from the railing.

“I’ve been on that balcony before. It’s an emergency balcony, and it’s supposed to be locked. It’s a fire hazard exit so the rail guard is extremely low. I’m exactly his height, five foot ten and a half inches and that rail guard comes… low, below the hips.”

According to Leduc, Zombie Boy frequently sat on the low railing, and he points out that Genest fell on his backside, suggesting at least to Leduc that the fall could have been an accident. No suicide note was left behind, at least none that has been reported so far, cites USA Today. Leduc also remarked on the lack of a note, saying this was even more a reason for him to doubt suicide.

“Not leaving a suicide note to anybody is very unusual. He wrote to me every day. He was very expressive.”

The autopsy of Rick Genest showed no apparent signs of drugs in the man’s system, says Leduc. A coroner is reported to be currently analyzing video footage of the area where Genest’s death took place, hoping for more conclusive insight into Zombie Boy’s cause of death.

USA Today says that the Montreal police department would not publicly comment on Genest’s cause of death. A post on his official Instagram just yesterday explains that contrary to earlier reports, Rick’s death cause of death is yet to be determined.