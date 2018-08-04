Kourtney Kardashian & Kevin Hart Throw Out First Pitch At Dodgers Game

Kourtney Kardashian joined Kevin Hart for a baseball game this week, and the two stars had the honor of throwing out the first pitch before the L.A. Dodgers took on the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.

According to an August 3 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Kourtney Kardashian wore white spandex shorts and a Dodgers jersey with the number 2 on it for the event. Kourt looked casual as she donned white sneakers, hoop earrings, and layered gold necklaces to complete her look. Meanwhile, Kevin Hart wore a number 1 on his jersey, paired with white sneakers and black track pants.

Kardashian wore her dark hair up in a ponytail for the sporting event and smiled as she whipped the first pitch to the catcher alongside Hart. The pair also got to stand on the field with the team as the National Anthem was played and even took a bit of batting practice with the guys.

After the first pitches were thrown out, Kourtney Kardashian and Kevin Hart posed for photos with members of the team, including Kenley Jansen and Matt Kemp. The pair seemed to do something right for the team as the Dodgers went on to completely crush the Brewers 21-5 during the game.

Go Dodgers ⚾️ A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Aug 3, 2018 at 4:41pm PDT

Recently, before Kourtney Kardashian threw out the first pitch, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, a brand new sneak peek for the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians was released.

In the newly released clips, Kourtney and her sister, Kim Kardashian, are seen getting into a huge fight over scheduling conflicts for a photo shoot. Kourtney told Kim that she needed to be out of the photo shoot by 4 o’clock, and Kim got angry, later saying that nobody wanted Kourtney at the shoot anyway and that she was the “least interesting” member of the family to look at.

Later Kourtney Kardashian was heard on the phone with her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, as she cried and told her that she doesn’t have the same priorities as her sisters, revealing that she is very focused on being a mother to her three children. Kim began to yell at Kourtney again over the phone as Khloe tried to settle her sisters down.

After the clip was released, one fan called out Kim Kardashian for being mean to Kourtney, saying that Kourt doesn’t want to live the same lifestyle as her sisters, to which Kim replied, “Oh word, did Kourt tell you this? She sure wanna live that Kardashian life though, and BTW this photo shoot was our Christmas card. Family memories we were creating. Just tune in before you start acting like you know things,” Kim stated about her beef with Kourtney Kardashian.