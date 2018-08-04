Kate Middleton May Prefer Princess Charlotte To Only Wear Dresses At Events For This Reason

There may be a reason that Charlotte is nearly always photographed wearing smocked floral dresses.

Both Prince William’s ladies are known for their sense of style, and now it seems as if Kate Middleton has been dressing her daughter rather intentionally. According to Elle, the Duchess of Cambridge seems to have a penchant for dressing Princess Charlotte in smocked dresses. The 3-year-old is nearly always wearing printed floral dresses when she accompanies her parents to events. Insiders explain that there may be a very simple explanation for this.

Rachel Riley, a fashion wear designer for children, has dressed Prince George in the past. She offers an explanation which ties in to Kate Middleton’s desire for her family to dress traditionally.

“If they wear very simple things, it’s about the child, and it’s timeless in that you can’t really date a specific photo or put them in something that seems out of date.” “I think they are going for clothing that is classic and timeless, rather than clothes that draw attention to them.”

It seems as if the Royals prefer to dress their young daughters in smocked dresses. Harper’s Bazaar goes on to explain that young children tend to wear their Sunday best when they are attending events in public, which makes sense as they get photographed a lot while out and about.

When asked about whether there was a protocol against wearing pants, it was confirmed that there is no blanket policy against wearing pants. Princess Anne loves dressing up in pants, and even the Queen and Princess Diana wore them from time to time. Thus, there is no rule that young girls should not wear trousers.

“There are no rules about no pants. If the Duchess is in a dress in public and Charlotte is with her, most likely Charlotte, at this age, will be in a dress – also in formal portraits, or on the balcony for the Trooping of the Color.”

Does this mean that Princess Charlotte never wears shorts or pants at all? That does not seem to be the case as there have been photos taken of her playing in shorts with her brother, George. It is thought that she wears shorts and pants while at home where she can play and have some fun. Prince George, on the other hand, will need to continue wearing shorts and follow the tradition of upper-class aristocracy. In England, only middle-class, “suburban” young boys wear trousers, according to Harper’s Bazaar. George will only wear trousers when he is a little older.

Luckily for Charlotte, she need not worry about the length of her pants.