Britney Spears’ Hot Dance Moves Enthrall Fans During ‘Pieces Of Me’ Tour

The pop princess is currently in the middle of her ninth concert tour.

Britney Spears wowed fans with her sizzling dance moves during the “Pieces Of Me” world tour, her ninth concert tour.

Spears just wrapped up several performances in Hollywood, California, where she spotlighted her gym-toned physique in an array of body-hugging outfits.

Excited fans posted concert videos on Instagram. The pop princess proved that at age 36, she still has the same sexy dance moves that rocketed her to fame and fortune as a teen.

Britney has trained hard to be in top shape for her tour, which involves grueling two-to-three hour nightly performances where Spears dances while singing — all without losing her breath.

Maintains Fit Bikini Body With Diet And Exercise

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Spears has credited a low-carb diet, cardio exercise, calisthenics, weightlifting, and yoga workouts for her impressive stamina and fit bikini body.

Spears often shares snippets of her workout routines on Instagram and Twitter, where she revealed that exercise keeps her physically and mentally fit.

Britney often works out with her boyfriend, model/fitness trainer Sam Asghari. The two have been dating since 2016.

Asghari has won praise for his rippling physique but just five years ago, the 6-foot-2 Sam tipped the scales at 290 pounds and subsisted on a junk-food diet. He has since lost 100 pounds with a low-carb diet and exercise, as the Inquisitr has reported.

“Daily exercise is important for me both mentally and physically,” Britney told Women’s Health. “I don’t mind working out. Trainers keep you motivated, but I didn’t have a problem being motivated.”

Spears said she also loves performing because it’s like therapy for her.

Britney’s “Pieces of Me” world tour kicked off in June and will wrap up in October 2018.

The mom-of-two has come a long way since her turbulent 20s after overcoming drug addiction, manic depression, and alcohol abuse.

Spears, who suffered a series of public emotional breakdowns in her 20s, was forcibly hospitalized and placed on suicide watch in 2008, the Daily Mail reported.

After seeking treatment through therapy, exercise, and medication, Britney is now doing well. “I like my 30s way more than my 20s,” Spears said. “My 20s were horrible…The 30s are great. You know who you really are.”

Spears looked sensational in a yellow bikini during a relaxing beach vacation with her sons, Jayden and Sean, earlier this year. The divorced mom looks healthier and happier than ever.

While Spears is rich and famous, she said true success is about being happy with yourself.

“For me, success is a state of mind,” Britney said. “Success isn’t about conquering something; it’s being happy with who you are.”