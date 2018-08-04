Watch New York Yankees Vs. Boston Red Sox Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Boston Could Open 8 1/2 Game Lead

The Boston Red Sox look to open an 8 1/2 game lead in American League East over the New York Yankees in a Saturday afternoon game.

The Boston Red Sox can open up an intimidating 8 1/2-game lead in the American League East over their arch-rivals, the New York Yankees, in the third game of a four-game series Saturday afternoon — and the Yankees will send a rookie to the mound in his Major League debut to try to put a halt to Major League Baseball’s most productive offense, per Baseball Reference stats, in a late-afternoon game that will live stream from Fenway Park.

After dropping the first two games of the series, in a wild 15-7 affair on Thursday and a 4-1 one-hitter thrown by Boston’s Rick Porcello on Friday, the Yankees called up their 13th-ranked prospect in righty Chance Adams to make the Saturday start at Fenway — and perhaps to keep his team in the AL East race for first place, and the ability to avoid a dreaded one-game Wild Card playoff, according to ESPN.

“Hopefully he, as we’ve seen with a lot of our guys, they’ve come up and been able to handle these situations,” Yankees first-year Manager Aaron Boone said. “But that said, it’s the first start and there’s always going to be jitters that go with that, and that’s part of it and dealing with it, and sometimes that can be something that works for a guy.”

Yankees rookie pitcher Chance Adams makes his MLB debut against the Red Sox on Saturday. Elsa / Getty Images

To find out how to watch a free live stream of the New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Saturday American League rivalry clash in Boston, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First pitch is set for 4:05 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at 37,700-seat Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, or 1:05 p.m. Pacific Time.

For the Red Sox, recent acquisition Nathan Eovaldi, a 28-year-old, hard-throwing righty pitching for his sixth team in a seven-year career per BR, gets his second start for Boston. The Red Sox picked up Eovaldi in a trade with Tampa Bay on July 25, with Red Sox pitching prospect Jalen Beeks headed to Tampa.

In his first start, per BR, in a Red Sox uniform, Eovaldi threw seven shutout innings allowing just four hits and no walks with five strikeouts against the Minnesota Twins on July 29. Eovaldi pitched for the Yankees in 2015 and 2016.

Perhaps the biggest question about Saturday’s game is whether it will be played at all. According to the National Weather Service forecast, a major storm with “winds in excess of 40 mph and torrential rainfall” will move into Boston shortly after noon, local time.

Former Yankee Nathan Eovaldi makes his second start for the Boston Red Sox on Saturday, facing his former team. Jim Rogash / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Game Three of their four-game series, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go. Accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To view the Yankees vs. Red Sox AL East duel streaming live for free without a cable subscription, baseball fans may sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of the “internet TV” services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox contest streamed live at no charge.

As always, fans who want to subscribe to the MLB.TV service can also watch a live stream of the game. MLB is offering a late-season price of $49.99 for all games until the end of the regular season, or $39.99 for all games played by a single team.