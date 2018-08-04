Catherine Zeta-Jones Shares Stunning Photo Of First Time She Met Husband Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones met her husband Michael Douglas, with whom she shares a birthday, in 1998. The stunning actress shared a nostalgic throwback of when the two met for the first time.

The then-28-year-old actress is gazing at her future husband in the throwback photo she shared on Instagram.

The Welsh beauty was wearing a black dress while Hollywood star Michael Douglas looked dapper in a suit. In the caption for the photo, the 48-year-old actress wrote the following: “Meeting my husband for the first time at the Deauville Film Festival. Can’t remember what he was talking about,” adding a laughing emoji.

Many fans commented on the Welsh actress’s beauty in the throwback photo while others noted Douglas, the son of veteran actor Kirk Douglas, struck luckily.

As Zeta-Jones gazed at her future husband, many fans concluded that she was already in love. “You’re so in love already!” one fan noted, another added, “Whatever he was saying, you look smitten.”

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas were reportedly introduced by Danny DeVito. They became engaged and married within two years of their meeting at the film festival in France.

Despite the 25-year age gap, the couple is a rare Hollywood romance that has gone the distance. Douglas and Zeta-Jones have been married for about 18 years and share two children.

The couple has overcome several hurdles in their relationship. Michael Douglas was diagnosed with oral cancer in 2010.

This consequently led to The Mask of Zorro actress to suffer from a bout of depression. Zeta-Jones later disclosed that she has been diagnosed with bipolar II disorder.

In 2013, Catherine Zeta-Jones checked into a treatment center for depression. Rumors began to spread that the couple was separating.

While they later confirmed they were taking time apart, they did not separate formally. Within a year, the Hollywood star and the Welsh-born beauty reconciled with Douglas stating “We’re Back, Stronger Than Ever.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, Catherine shared her advice on marriage during an interview.

“I think understanding, listening, being friends, all help. It’s been a great 17 years.”

The actress, who starred as Griselda Blanco in a recent movie, shared some advice from her husband.