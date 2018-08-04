‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Week Of August 6: Liam Commits To Hope, Bill Begs Forgiveness

New B&B spoilers reveal that Liam reassures Hope of his commitment.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of August 6 reveal that Hope (Annika Noelle), Liam (Scott Clifton), and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) are still coming to grips with the new status quo. Emma (Nia Sioux) is not happy with Forrester Creations’ newest model, while Bill (Don Diamont) begs his son’s forgiveness.

Monday, August 6

B&B fans will remember that Steffy took off her ring and put it on Liam’s finger. According to She Knows Soaps, Liam will be perturbed by the fact that his ex-wife did something that was really up to him.

Emma is also upset that Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) hired Zoe (Kiara Barnes) to be a model at Forrester Creations. She will ask him to reconsider his choice or hire another model at the very least.

Tuesday, August 7

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Soap Central, tease that Liam realizes that he needs to apologize to Steffy for what he has put her through. He will also carefully think about what he really wants.

Although Hope was happy about her engagement, via Steffy, she is still wary that he did not propose to her. Spoilers indicate that she will confess her worst fears to Liam, which will prompt them to make a big decision together.

In her big meeting, Steffy announced that she would be bringing the bedroom line back. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that she will lead the dress rehearsal for this lingerie line.

Wednesday, August 8

Liam finally confronts Bill for everything he put his family through. He puts Bill in his place and tells him what his role will be in Kelly’s and Steffy’s lives.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) takes a moment to congratulate his daughter for the decisions she has made. He is very proud that she has taken control of her life once again. B&B fans will remember that he thought his worst nightmare was coming through when he believed that Steffy might actually go through with marrying Bill.

Thursday, August 9

Bill asks Liam to forgive him for all the pain that he has caused him. However, he also advises Liam that he needs to be careful of the choices he makes.

Emma becomes jealous when Pam (Alley Mills) and Zoe bond over their mutual love of animals.

Friday, August 10

Ridge and Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) marriage took a lot of strain from the ongoing conflict between their daughters. This couple will promise to put the passion back into their marriage, and stay clear of their daughters’ love lives.

In a Friday cliffhanger moment, Steffy will drop bombshell news which will affect her, Liam, and Hope.