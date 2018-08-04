Ashley Jacobs Fired From ‘Southern Charm’ – Thomas Ravenel’s Girlfriend Is Gone, Per Radar Online

A lot of the drama just left one of Bravo's most popular shows.

Season five of Southern Charm was meant to be full of Kathryn Dennis’ journey back, Cameran Eubanks’ baby, and the fun that comes along with the entire cast. Unfortunately for the fans, that focus wasn’t really there as Thomas Ravenel and his girlfriend Ashley Jacobs created drama for everyone and each other. While they were able to steal the spotlight for one season, it won’t happen again as Bravo has fired her after just one go-round.

There have been a lot of rumors regarding Ashley Jacobs’ status on Southern Charm and if she was even in a relationship with Thomas any longer. Nothing had been confirmed even though little hints were dropped here and there on social media, but things seem a lot more concrete now.

According to Radar Online, as a break-up looms for one of the power couples of Charleston, Ashley Jacobs has now been fired from Southern Charm. Her feud with star Kathryn Dennis hasn’t helped her standing on the show and All About The Tea reports that after some brainstorming, Jacobs is gone.

It seems as if after some thought being given to the idea of Jacobs returning for season six, the production team chose to fire her last week. The report states her “volatile behavior” was simply too much of a risk for Bravo to continue working with her.

Reports are that Ashley Jacobs has left Charleston and possibly returned home to California where she is looking to start life over again. Her relationship with Thomas Ravenel has continued to go down in flames and it may actually be close to nonexistent at this point.

While Bravo hasn’t come right out and said that Ashley has been fired from Southern Charm, there are more than just Internet reports of it. A fan posed the question to Kathryn Dennis this week and she was not holding back in being completely honest regarding Jacobs’ status on the show.

She will not https://t.co/9eSkuBAnsj — Kathryn C. Dennis (@KathrynDennis) August 2, 2018

Radar Online continued by saying that Ashley Jacobs received $5,000 for flying out to New York and being on the Southern Charm reunion. It was during the taping that she hoped to be asked back for season six, but it never happened.

Southern Charm has grown into one of the biggest reality shows on Bravo and has honestly come to rival most of the Housewives‘ series. The majority of the cast has been around since the beginning and if something works, don’t try to fix it. Many fans don’t think the addition of Ashley Jacobs helped the show at all, but she was dating Thomas Ravenel and it seemed like what needed to be done at the time. With production firing her, the experiment is over and peace may have returned to Charleston.