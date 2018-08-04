Tristan Thompson Has Mended Fences With Everyone In Khloe Kardashian’s Family Except Kim, Per ‘Radar’

Tristan Thompson has reportedly made peace with every member of Khloe Kardashian’s family following his shocking cheating scandal, expect for Kim Kardashian.

According to an August 3 report by Radar Online, Tristan Thompson still can’t stand Kim Kardashian, and how she bosses everyone in the famous family around. Recently, a sneak peek from the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians was released where Kim lays into her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and Tristan was reportedly disgusted with the clip.

Sources tell the outlet that Tristan Thompson believes Kim Kardashian is “disrespectful” and a “bully” when it comes to ordering everyone in her family around, especially her sisters. In addition, he doesn’t want her ever talking to Khloe Kardashian like that.

“Tristan’s cool with everyone in Khloe’s family except for Kim. He thinks she’s a bully who pushes everybody in her family around and he’ll be dammed if she’s going to sit up there and talk to him or Khloe crazy,” an insider revealed.

“He feels that video of her going off on Kourtney was crazy disrespectful. He’s seen Kim go off on Kourt and Khloe before in private and couldn’t believe how she comes off as holier than thou,” the source added.

Yeezy Life A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 9, 2018 at 4:39pm PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April when photos and video of him with multiple other women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth the couple’s daughter, True.

After the cheating scandal, Kim Kardashian did a few interviews and opened up about Tristan’s cheating, calling the situation “so f—ed up,” and later revealing that Tristan had blocked her on social media for speaking out.

Now, Tristan and Kim are both back in L.A. and seeing each other regularly. As reported in another Inquisitr article, Kim even asked Tristan to unblock her on her Instagram story for everyone to see, which he did.

“Kim’s tried to check him several times, and he came close to reminding her of how she got famous but he bit his tongue. Next time he won’t be so nice,” the insider said, referencing Kardashian’s famous sex tape.

Meanwhile, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian seem to be working on their issues. They’re currently living together in L.A. and spending lots of time with their daughter, True. The couple has also been spotted having date nights all over town, and hanging out with their friends, like LeBron James, at Hollywood hot spots.