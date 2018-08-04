LeBron James Take The High Road After Donald Trump’s Attack, Praises Students At His New School In Akron

Trump insulted LeBron's intelligence in a late-night tweet on Friday.

LeBron James is taking the high road after Donald Trump’s unprompted insult on Friday.

The president took to Twitter to insult the intelligence of the NBA All-Star on Friday after LeBron sat down for an interview on CNN about his newly opened school in Akron. The school caters to underprivileged children, offering them free tuition, free books, and even a free bike to all those who attend. All students who graduate from high school will also get free college tuition.

The interview also touched some on Donald Trump and his influence, with LeBron saying he did not agree with how the president used sports to divide Americans. LeBron had previously come to the defense of rival player Steph Curry after Trump publicly disinvited Curry from the White House in an angry tweet, with LeBron calling Trump a “bum.”

Trump didn’t take well to the reference in the CNN interview, and decided in turn to insult LeBron’s intelligence.

“Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon,” Trump wrote. “He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!”

While a number of politicians, fellow athletes, and other public figures have come to the defense of LeBron James, the NBA star and philanthropist had remained quiet — until Saturday afternoon. LeBron took to Twitter not to respond to Trump but to praise the hard work of the kids at his school.

Let’s get it kids!! Love you guys https://t.co/kY88geedus — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 4, 2018

The tweet put the focus solidly back on the students and the school, which has been hailed as a model for a struggling inner-city education system. The website Big Think called the school “the education model America needs,” noting its holistic approach to not only educating students but meeting their basic social and health needs. The school has an on-site food bank and helps prepare students for college.

The school also works closely with parents of the students, helping to find job placement and address their own needs.

“We are going to be that groundbreaking school that will be a nationally recognized model for urban and public school excellence,” said school principal Brandi Davis. “We are letting people know it is about true wrap-around support, true family integration and true compassion.”

While LeBron James is staying out of the fray and not responding to Donald Trump’s insult, many of his supporters are showing their love for LeBron and his mission by making donations to the school.