‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Friday, August 3: Steffy Puts Ring On Hope’s Finger, Thorne Hires Zoe

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, August 3, features Liam (Scott Clifton) who arrived at Forrester Creations and overheard them talking about Bill’s (Don Diamont) shares now belonging to Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). He remarked, “That’s a hell of a wedding gift,” but Steffy corrected him and told him that she didn’t marry his father. She told him that she didn’t love Bill the way a wife should love her husband, and she was now ready to start living her life alone. According to She Knows Soaps, she told him that she couldn’t be in the middle of his indecision anymore.

In the meantime, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) urged Hope (Annika Noelle) to join them. Bold and the Beautiful recap, via Soap Central, she said that it was about Hope too and that Steffy and Liam had had enough time to talk privately. Hope left at her mother’s insistence. But Ridge was unhappy at his wife’s interference. Brooke defended herself by saying that Hope needed to stand up for herself and asked him not to be angry with her. She said that at the end of the day, the choice would be Liam’s. However, Ridge corrected her when he said that the final decision might come from Steffy because she had had enough of the situation.

Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) asked Xander (Adain Bradley) if he thought that Zoe (Kiara Barnes) was dangerous who said that she wasn’t and that she was actually a good person. Thorne left for Zoe’s apartment and told her that he thought she deserved another chance. He told her to return to Forrester Creations with him. Once there, Thorne offers Zoe a job as a model for the fashion house. Zoe accepts his offer and in her excitement, embraces Xander. Just at that moment, Emma enters the studio.

Hope joined Liam and Steffy who said it was fine that she joined their discussion. She told them that she had always thought that she was the better match for Liam but he wanted Hope. She believed that Liam loved both of them but the situation was causing them all too much pain. She said that she needed to live her best life and that meant carving out a future at Forrester Creations for her and Kelly. She gave them her blessing to be together. She said that their mothers were not the best examples for them growing up and that they needed to do better. With that, she took off Liam’s ring and put it on Hope’s finger. She kissed Liam’s cheek and told him that Hope was now his. Hope hugged Steffy, and then Liam. Bewildered at what had just happened, Liam stared over Hope’s shoulder at Steffy. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.