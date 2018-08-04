Obama Day Celebrated On Twitter As People Get Nostalgic About His Presidency

President Barack Obama turns 57 today.

August 4 is officially Obama Day in his political home state of Illinois but people all of The United States are celebrating thanks to social media. The hashtag #ObamaDay started trending on Twitter in The United States on Saturday as people flooded the social media platform with nostalgic gifs, pictures, and written memories.

As USA Today reports, today is the 44th president’s 57th birthday and it was declared a commemorative holiday by the governor of Illinois, Republican Bruce Rauner, last year. On commemorative holidays, government offices stay open. Illinois Democrats had previously pressed for a full legal holiday which would mean that state workers would have the day off with full pay. But Republicans nixed the idea.

Nevertheless, Twitter users have taken the opportunity to celebrate president Donald Trump’s predecessor. And as you can imagine, people made a lot of comparisons between the current holder of the office to the previous one.

“It was just revealed the Saudi Royal Family spent millions staying at Trump Hotel in NYC,” Twitter user Cyrus McQueen wrote. “Bro, I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, if Obama had as much as an Airbnb, Republicans would’ve filed articles of impeachment.”

Others pointed to the Mueller investigation as another point of divergence between both presidents.

“Today is President Obama’s birthday and Donald J. Trump is still being investigated for criminal obstruction of justice and collusion in an act of war against America.”

But a lot of the tweets were heartwarming memories of Barack Obama, the president.

Today is Barack Obama's special day! We wish him a #Happybirthday .

Barack Obama was recently seen enjoying himself at Beyonce and Jay Z “On The Run II” concert in Washington D.C. He was accompanied by his wife Michelle Obama who was also seen at one of the Paris concerts on the tour. He was also recently photographed shopping at a bakery with former Vice President, Joe Biden.

Biden posted a photo from that day a warm message of celebration to the man who he still calls a brother.

“Our lunches together were a highlight of every week at the White House,” Biden wrote. “Last week’s trip to Dog Tag Bakery was no different. Happy birthday to my brother, my friend, Barack Obama.”

As for how Obama plans to spend his birthday, his spokesperson told USA Today that the Obamas will have a family dinner in Washington D.C. to celebrate his big day. This is similar to how they celebrated last year. On that occasion, the birthday dinner was held at an Indian restaurant.

According to USA Today, Barack Obama isn’t the only president who has a commemorative holiday named after him. There’s also Ronald Reagan Day in California, Wisconsin, and Illinois on February 6.