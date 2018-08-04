Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Pack On PDA In Latest Instagram Photo

Chrissy Teigen and hubby John Legend appear to be having a great time on their recent getaway.

Over the past few days, the mother of two has been posting her fair share photos from their trip to Bali. Not only did the pair take a cooking class while on their getaway but they also appeared to be having a fun family vacation, sharing a few photos of daughter Luna and son, Miles as well. But in Teigen’s latest Instagram post, it seems as though the couple took a little time away from the children to enjoy a romantic date night.

In the photo posted on the model’s Instagram page, the couple appears to be at a nice dinner. Teigen wore subtle makeup with her hair in a top knot along with a mustard yellow top. To dress the look up a bit, she rocked a huge pair of gold hoop earrings.

On the other hand, Legend looks incredibly handsome, sporting a white patterned button-down shirt while rocking a little bit of scruff on his beard. But the highlight of the photo is definitely Legend’s sweet peck. Teigen closes her eyes and leans into her husband as he plants a huge smooch on the side of her cheek.

Teigen appears to love the romantic gesture as she is seen wearing a huge smile on her face. Fans of the couple clearly gave the photo a huge thumbs up in just an hour of the post going live on Chrissy’s account. Thus far, the photo has already amassed 260,000 likes in addition to 700 plus comments.

Many fans couldn’t help but gush over how cute the couple is together while countless others felt the need to comment on how beautiful Teigen always looks. A few other fans just chimed in with heart and heart eye emojis.

“OMG I love you! You are amazing and just so refreshing.”

“Chrissy Teigen for president. John Legend for first man,” another wrote.

“Honestly following you two on Insta is a joy. God bless your beautiful fam,” one more chimed in.

Last week, the Inquisitr shared that Chrissy was at it again, joking with her Twitter followers about her long journey with her two kids in tow.

“Have survived first 15 hour flight with 2 year old and newborn. One more leg to go.”

“I truly love hearing other kids cry now because it means it’s not my own. That’s a better feeling than silence, honestly,” she then joked.

Obviously, the family survived the long trip and were rewarded with what seems to be an amazing trip!