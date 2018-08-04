CNN Brings The Heat After Donald Trump’s Tweet Insulting LeBron James: ‘Looks Like Melania Had The Remote’

Trump is under fire for insulting LeBron's intelligence, just days after James opened a school for underprivileged children.

Donald Trump is taking some heat from his most hated television network.

After Trump made a late-night tweet insulting the intelligence of LeBron James following an interview with CNN’s Don Lemon, the network struck back at what is reportedly a sore point for the president — his wife’s apparent affinity for the network he hates. The network suggested that it was actually Melania Trump who had control of the programming for the White House on Friday evening.

“Sounds like [first lady Melania Trump] had the remote last night,” the network tweeted. “We hope you both saw the incredible work of [LeBron James].”

Trump had expressed his displeasure with the interview on Twitter, insulting both Lemon and LeBron James.

“Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon,” Trump wrote. “He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do.”

The CNN tweet in response appeared to be making reference to a recent report that Donald Trump exploded in anger after Melania turned to CNN while aboard Air Force One. Trump has frequently lashed out against CNN for critical coverage of him, frequently calling the network “fake news” and lobbing personal insults to reporters, and even banning some of the network’s reporters for critical coverage and tough questions of him.

The New York Times report claimed that the Air Force One incident prompted Donald Trump to send an internal memo declaring that Fox News was the only network that could be shown on the aircraft. Other reports have claimed that Donald and Melania require separate hotel rooms when they travel, in part so Donald’s television habits would not be disturbed. The two also occupy separate wings of the White House.

The tweet from CNN also included a reference to Melania’s “Be Best” campaign, which was intended to curb cyberbullying. The campaign has become something of a punchline due to Donald’s frequent use of Twitter to bully enemies and lob insults and those who criticize him.

Trump’s attack on LeBron James has already prompted a massive outcry, especially as it comes just days after James opened a school for underprivileged children in his native Akron, Ohio. The school provides free tuition, free supplies, and even a free bike to all students, and also gives free college tuition to all who graduate from high school. LeBron was discussing the school in the CNN interview on Friday that set off Donald Trump.