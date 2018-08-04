Former GOP Leader Claims He Mutilated His Mother’s Dog Because He Is Jesus Christ

Todd Kincannon told the police that “every 1,000 years there needs to be a sacrifice and blood must be spilt.”

This former leader of South Carolina’s Republican Party is definitely falling apart.

Todd Kincannon, who was once the executive director of SC Republican Party, recently killed his mother’s dog in the most horrific way possible. When police officers reached the scene of the crime and asked Kincannon to explain his motives, the former GOP leader went on a rant claiming that he had received a command from God to kill the animal — and that he was the second coming of Jesus Christ, reports The State.

According to the Simpsonville Police Department, Kincannon lived with his parents in Greenville County. His mother’s 10-year-old dog Bailey also stayed with the family. Earlier this week, the 37-year-old man “intentionally, willfully, maliciously, cruelly and needlessly” mutilated Bailey using two knives. Kincannon repeatedly stabbed and choked Bailey while his mother, terrified of his actions, locked herself in a bathroom at the time of the incident.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Kincannon in only his underwear. It was then that the former GOP leader told the police that he had no remorse about what he had done.

“I’m the second coming of Christ and I got a command from God to do it,” he reportedly told the arriving officers.

He also claimed he had no choice but to kill the dog because “every 1,000 years there needs to be a sacrifice and blood must be spilt.”

This Todd Kincannon story is amazzzzing and horrifying. Also, he needs to spend a long time, closely supervised, in an inpatient mental health facility. https://t.co/aKAlxUbfGR Todd is, by the way, one of the scuzziest, lowest humans and is a major alt-reich shitbird. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 30, 2018

Kincannon had a number of lacerations and cuts on his arms, which officers believed to be dog bites. The former GOP man reportedly told the police that he already knew what would happen to him, saying he would now get “crucified in the media.” But he claimed that his actions do not merit punishment — legally — because God is a sovereign in the South Carolina state constitution.

Kincannon was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital for psychological evaluation after the incident, and once doctors release him, the local police will charge him with animal cruelty. The South Carolina Attorney General has already stated that no bond will be set for Kincannon.

This is not the first time that the former GOP leader, who also used to be a lawyer, has been arrested. Three years ago, he was charged with criminal domestic violence after he attempted to kill his wife and family. In the aftermath of the incident, his law license was suspended.

The South Carolina Republican Party had to distance itself from Kincannon after the latter made a series of provocative statements in the media. The former GOP man can now expect a substantial prison sentence for his horrific crime.