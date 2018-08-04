Seth Rogen Issues Apology After Photos Of Child With Blackface Surface From Movie Set

'I won’t give excuses for why it happened.'

Seth Rogen is the latest celebrity to come under fire for photos in blackface makeup.

According to People, photographs from Rogen’s upcoming film, Good Boys, leaked and sparked a lot of backlash against the funnyman. Some of the photos that were made public show a child actor in blackface, something that has been condemned after other celebrities did the same thing. Following the leak of the images, the 36-year-old has since issued an apology for his actions saying that it “shouldn’t have happened, and I’m terribly sorry it did.”

“I won’t give excuses for why it happened. I’ll just say that as soon [as] I was made aware of it, I ensured we put an end to it — and I give my word that on any project my team and I are involved in, we will take every precaution to make sure something similar does not take place. I’m engaging in conversations to make sure I find the best way to do that. It’s on me to be proactive. Reacting isn’t enough.”

According to TMZ, who also shared photos of the child actor with the blackface, the production company says that it’s common for movie studios to use this practice when filming for “lighting purposes” so they are able to match actor’s skin tones.

But another source gave conflicting information, saying that using makeup to darken a person’s skin on a movie set is an unorthodox practice.

“It is important for me to cast a person with similar complexion and physical stature to the actors they are standing in for, a photography director said. “In regards to makeup, I’ve seen wigs used and powder to take down shine, but maybe not as extreme as what is being suggested here.”

Rogen is not the first celebrity to face backlash for using blackface makeup. Most recently, the Inquisitr shared that model Gigi Hadid faced quite a bit of scrutiny after she appeared on the cover of Vogue Italia’s May 2018, issue. In the photo, Hadid noticeably looked a couple of shades darker than she regularly does.

After many angry fans commented on the photo, Hadid took to social media to stick up for herself over the controversial cover. Hadid told fans that the shoot’s photographer, Steven Klein, usually uses heavy bronzer for shoots while she also made it clear that while she did pose for the photos, some things are out of her control.

“Please understand that my control of a shoot ends is 1) completely non-existent in terms of creative direction 2) ends completely when I leave set and anything done to a photo in post is out of my control fully.”

According to IMDB.com, Good Boys is in pre-production.