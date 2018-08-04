Leah Remini Gets A Hot Wife For New Fox Sitcom—And An Ex-Husband

Remini will team up with Kaitlin Olson and Rob Riggle for the Fox comedy pilot.

Leah Remini will soon lead up a busier household than she ever did on The King of Queens. The longtime CBS star, who most recently co-starred with her KOQ hubby Kevin James on the recently canceled Kevin Can Wait, will star in an upcoming untitled Fox sitcom pilot from Rob McElhenney and Rob Rosell, the creative team behind the network’s hit, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

Remini will play a conservative lesbian, Jean, in the still-untitled multi-camera comedy series, while Kaitlin Olson (The Mick, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) has joined the cast as her wife Birdie, TV Line reports. But in the ultimate spin on the “full house” concept, the couple will raise Jean’s two sons with the help of her ex-husband, Richie (Rob Riggle), who currently lives in the garage. A wife-husband-wife trio working together to raise a family in Middle America beats Arthur Spooner in a basement in Queens any day.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Remini’s character, Jean, “considers herself a patriot that loves her country and firmly believes in everyone’s right to be left alone.” While the character fits the conservative stereotype in many ways, THR reports “she leads a very progressive lifestyle as she is now married to a woman.”

The new comedy marks Remini’s follow-up to CBS’ Kevin Can Wait, which she boarded as a series regular in the second season after a successful guest stint playing police detective Vanessa Cellucci in a two-part Season 1 finale titled, “The Sting of Queens.”

In addition to the Kevin James comedies, Remini has starred in the short-lived sitcom Family Tools and the NBC comedy pilot What About Barb? Leah Remini’s TV resume dates back to the late 1980s/early ’90s with roles on Who’s the Boss, Blossom, Saved By The Bell, and even Friends.

Remini’s new TV wife, Kaitlin Olson, had been juggling her duties on It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia with the edgy comedy The Mick, which was recently canceled after two seasons on Fox. Olson recently poked fun at The Mick cancelation on Instagram by posting a pic of memorabilia from the show with the caption that she’s having “a yard sale to help pay the mortgage.”

“Clearing out some old crap if anybody wants to swing by,” captioned a photo The Mick cups and other promotional goodies.

As for the man in the house—er, garage—Rob Riggle, has logged his share of TV time on sitcoms like 30 Rock, Modern Family, Fresh off the Boat, and a slew of voice roles. Riggle also spent several years as a correspondent for The Daily Show.