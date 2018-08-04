Heidi Klum Hits The Beach In Skimpy Bikini To Show Off Amazing 45-Year-Old Body

Klum vacationed in Porto Cervo in Sardinia with her children as she showed off her toned figure.

The multi-talented Heidi Klum always impresses no matter what she’s wearing. From glamorous dresses to dressing down while spending time with family to wearing tiny bikinis, she’s always gorgeous, and she’s just proven it again. Vacationing in Porto Cervo, Sardinia Friday, the Project Runway producer stunned in a skimpy bikini as she enjoyed the warm weather on the beach.

Like other Hollywood women these days, Klum shows that women over 40, an age once viewed as old in show business, can be every bit as attractive as younger women. The 45-year-old proves that a fit body is not just for 20-somethings as she drew the eyes of onlookers in her palm-leaf print bikini. The bottoms with high-cut legs showed off her tight abs and long lean legs while the top with spaghetti straps drew attention to her chest and fit upper body.

The mother of four accessorized her outfit with a couple of necklaces that fell to the middle of her chest and a pair of oversized sunglasses and spent time in and out of the water with her children. Daily Mail featured photos of the blonde beauty playing in an inflatable pretzel with her daughter.

Shot by @gilles_bensimon 2002 A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Aug 3, 2018 at 9:18am PDT

Klum has hit the headlines of late for her relationship with 28-year-old Tom Kaulitz. Rumors that the two were dating arose in March. In May, she confirmed those rumors as the two stepped out on the red carpet for the Cannes Film Festival’s amfAR Gala. Kaulitz is a founder of and the guitarist for German rock band Tokio Hotel. In a recent interview with In Style, Klum said she doesn’t really think about the fact that he’s 17 years younger than her.

“My boyfriend is many years younger than me, and lots of people are questioning that and asking about it. That’s really the only time when age seems to be shoved in my face and I have to give an answer for it. I don’t really think about it that much otherwise.”

She added that she tries to focus on just being happy and not spending time worrying “because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles.”

The model also told the magazine that she sometimes gets a laugh out of things she sees that try to pick at her appearance and how it’s changed as she’s aged.

“Sometimes they’ll compare a photo of me from 10 years ago, right after I had a baby, with a photo of me right now, and say, ‘Oh, she was curvier then, or her boobs were so much bigger.’ Yeah, they were so much bigger because I was breastfeeding! And I probably really needed to pump right then. You just have to come to terms with it.”

Heidi Klum has plenty of other things to focus on besides what people think of her appearance. Besides having four children and a boyfriend, she is the creative director for Heidi Klum Swim and Heidi Klum Intimates and works as host/judge on America’s Got Talent and Project Runway.