Bethenny Frankel Posts Bikini Photos After Suggesting ‘RHONY’ Castmate Was Axed

"Aside from three years I left, no 'RHONY' cast member has ever quit," the SkinnyGirl tweeted.

Bethenny Frankel, one of the star’s of the Real Housewives of New York, showcased her fit bikini body while vacationing in Orlando, Florida, this week.

In one photo, which she posted to Twitter and Instagram, Bethenny dons a striped bikini while standing on the staircase leading to a hotel swimming pool.

The 47-year-old divorced mom looked stylish in a white hat and sunglasses while flaunting her yoga-toned physique.

Bethenny: I Am the Only ‘RHONY’ Star Who Ever Quit

The previous day, Frankel made headlines after suggesting that her former Real Housewives of New York frenemy, Carole Radziwill, was fired from the hit reality TV show.

“After six seasons on Bravo’s RHONYC, I have decided to return to what I do best — journalism and producing,” Radziwill told Bravo’s The Daily Dish.

Frankel implied that Carole was not being truthful, and said she is the only member of the Real Housewives of New York cast who has ever left voluntarily.

“Bravo has reasons for not asking hwives to return,” Bethenny tweeted. “It’s based on research and focus groups and YOU. Aside from 3 years I left, no ‘RHONY’ cast member has ever quit. One saying they chose to depart and attributing it to me is fiction. It’s healthier to be truthful about a hard situation.”

Hats on to Orlando pic.twitter.com/2xh5WppQNe — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) August 2, 2018

Many RHONY fans interpreted the coy tweet to mean that Radziwill was ousted, even though she claimed she had left on her own to focus on her journalism career and other projects.

Bethenny left the Real Housewives of New York after Season 3 in 2010, and then returned for Season 7 in 2014. During her absence from RHONY, Frankel starred on her own spin-off reality shows on Bravo TV.

Bravo has reasons for not asking hwives to return. It’s based on research & focus groups & YOU. Aside from 3 years I left, no RHONY cast member has ever quit. One saying they chose to depart & attributing it to me is fiction. It’s healthier to be truthful about a hard situation. — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) August 2, 2018

In this snapshot, Bethenny pays tribute to National Watermelon Day with a watermelon-themed bikini.

Bethenny Frankel has a sensational bikini body at age 47, thanks to an organic diet and regular workouts that include cardio exercise and yoga, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

The 5-foot-6 Frankel maintains her toned 115-pound bikini body by eating small portions and doing yoga and calisthenics.

Bethenny started her career as a personal chef and then rocketed to fame after starring on the Real Housewives of New York, which debuted in 2008.

Since then, Frankel has become a multi-millionaire by building a fitness empire that includes several bestselling weight-loss books and low-calorie alcohol drinks.

Blushing… A post shared by Bethenny Frankel (@bethennyfrankel) on Apr 24, 2018 at 5:26pm PDT

While she’s a fitness guru now, Bethenny previously admitted that she struggled with weight all her life and has battled the eating disorders anorexia and bulimia since she was a child.

“I spent my entire life being obsessed with dieting,” Bethenny has said. “Bingeing and then fasting or starving. Forbidding everything. That’s how I used to be: up and down 5 pounds every single day, to the extremes.”