‘Modern Family’s’ Sarah Hyland Shows Off Her Abs, Reveals She Weighed 75 Pounds Earlier This Year

Sarah revealed her abs in a sports bra following health issues that saw her weigh just 75 pounds.

Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland is showing off her toned abs in the gym in a new photo after revealing that she weighed just 75 pounds earlier this year due to struggles with her health. Entertainment Tonight Canada reported this week that Hyland was very proudly showing off her toned body in the gym in a new photo shared on social media on August 2, where she revealed her flat stomach in a dark sports bra and tight workout leggings.

The snap shared by the outlet showed Sarah snapping a selfie while at the gym on August 2. The picture featured her wearing a black sports bra and cropped black floral leggings that perfectly showcased her toned abs, arms, and legs as she got in her workout time.

Hyland, who had her long brunette hair tied back in the snap as she posed next to the various pieces of fitness equipment, then shared with her followers via Instagram Stories that she was now feeling “proud” of her body after her recent health issues.

“Very proud of this seeing as I was 75 pounds earlier this year,” Sarah then wrote alongside the photo this week, which showed her fortunately looking as though she’s now back on track with her health following her recent weight loss.

Sarah, who’s most famous for her role playing Haley Dunphy on the ABC hit sitcom Modern Family, has been very open about her longstanding health issues on social media after People first reported back in 2012 that the star underwent a kidney transplant six years ago.

As the Inquisitr previously noted, it was only earlier this week that the star clapped back at haters on social media who accused her of being too thin.

Hyland revealed on Instagram that some trolls had been sending her direct messages urging her to eat more bread before joking that anyone worried about her should send bread to her boyfriend, former The Bachelorette reality star Wells Adams.

Back in February, People shared that Sarah proudly revealed her scar from her kidney transplant on social media and also revealed to her millions of fans that she had little control over her weight after some called her out while claiming that she appeared to be too thin.

“I haven’t had the greatest year,” Hyland said at the time, adding that she’d undergone a lot of “physical changes” over the past year.

“I have been told that I can’t work out. Which, for me, is very upsetting,” she told fans. “I love to be STRONG. (I’ll be using that word a lot) Strength is everything.”

“Being strong has gotten me where I am. Both mentally and physically,” Sarah then continued while discussing her health and weight loss, adding that she’s “not a fan of ‘being skinny.'”

The Modern Family actress also emotionally opened up to fans about difficult she found it seeing all her hard work in the gym getting toned go to waste because she was advised by her doctor not to workout.

“It’s never fun to look in the mirror and see your hard work at the gym fade away or have your legs be the size of one’s arms,” Sarah told fans earlier this year. “But I know that when I get clearance I will be able to get back to the STRONG, lean, and fabulous self I know I can be.”