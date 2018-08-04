Ivanka Trump Backing Away From Social Media As Critics Blame Her For Donald’s Policies And Friends Ignore Her

Ivanka and husband Jared Kusher have been steadily losing friends over the last two years, reports claim.

Ivanka Trump appears to be dialing down her presence on social media, a move that comes amid reports that her White House gig has been steadily straining her friendships.

The eldest daughter of President Donald Trump has been one of the top advisers in the White House, remaining part of Donald’s inner circle even amid constant turmoil and turnover. But Donald Trump’s ever-growing number of controversies may be taking a toll on Ivanka, as Business Insider noted that she has taken steps to de-personalize her social media presence as critics have used the platform to blast her.

The report noted that Ivanka Trump has now gone more than two months without posting a picture of her family in Instagram, where she had once shared many pictures of her husband and 2-year-old son. Ivanka came under fire in late May for posting a picture of her son in the midst of Donald Trump’s immigration crisis, with his administration instituting a policy to separate children from their parents after crossing the U.S. border.

The picture was flooded with angry comments, Business Insider noted, with many blaming Ivanka Trump for failing to use her influence to help the children.

“IVANKA!!! DO SOMETHING!!! Make him STOP. Would you want your child in a cage, separated from you when you’re seeking safety for them?!?!? Are you paying attention????” one person wrote on Ivanka’s Instagram.

That was the last time that Ivanka Trump posted any personal pictures on Instagram, though she has since posted several related to her work in the White House, both on Instagram and on her Twitter account.

Even Ivanka’s attempts to personalize her social media have been met with no response. Last week, she celebrated the engagement of her husband’s brother, Josh Kushner, to model Karlie Kloss. Ivanka left a comment on their engagement photo, telling Karlie she felt “blessed to have you as a sister.” But as The Cut noted, Kloss did not like or respond to the comment, which many took as a public diss.

This followed a Vanity Fair report from earlier this year claiming that Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner were becoming increasingly isolated in Washington, and that their New York friends had been steadily peeling away since the 2016 campaign. Suddenly Jared and Ivanka were not being invited to the parties they had always attended and even Jared’s brother, who long supported liberal candidates, was rumored to be ready to speak out against Donald Trump’s policies.