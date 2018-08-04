Donald Trump Takes Major Shot At Lakers’ Star LeBron James On Twitter

Donald Trump targeted LeBron James in his latest tweet.

Donald Trump has a new target that he is attacking on his favorite social media platform. In his latest tweet, Trump took aim at Los Angeles Lakers’ star LeBron James after the NBA’s best player made it clear that he felt Trump was using sports as an opportunity to divide the nation.

In his Twitter post, Trump also seemed to take a shot at CNN analyst Don Lemon, who has had plenty of comments for in the past.

“Lebron James was just interviewed by the dumbest man on television, Don Lemon. He made Lebron look smart, which isn’t easy to do. I like Mike!”

Obviously, Trump is referring to Michael Jordan with his closing statement in the tweet. James has long been compared to Jordan and the debate has never been hotter than it is right now about which player is the best of all-time.

This Twitter attack comes on the heels of comments that James made about the president of the United States.

“You know, we are in a position right now in America where this race thing [has] taken over. I believe our president is kinda trying to divide us. He is — I don’t want to say kinda. He’s dividing us. I can’t sit back and say nothing.”

Donald Trump criticizes LeBron, says interviewer made him 'look smart, which isn't easy to do’ https://t.co/0OQwM7TYZN pic.twitter.com/wm68O4wsqc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 4, 2018

Whether that is actually Trump’s intent or not, James’ comments have quite a few agreements from fans. Many believe that the attack of the NFL last year was a divisive move from Trump. Others, sticking with the narrative that James has set, believe that those who kneel for the anthem are disrespecting the country.

Trump made comments about the anthem protests that riled up his fans and angered many other people.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, say, ‘Get that son of a bi*** off the field right now?'”

No matter where one stands on this situation, James’ statements are somewhat correct. The country has been divided into those who support Trump and those who hate him.

While this attack on James may be the first one that Trump has made on the NBA star, we likely have not heard the last of this story. James is not one to let something go quietly and neither is Trump. It would not be shocking to see a war of words happen moving into the future.

Since the tweet was posted late Friday evening, many fans of LeBron have responded to the president with derogatory tweets of their own. Hopefully, this will end up going away quickly, but we all know better than that.